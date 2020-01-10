DIGISOL to conduct its DCCI program in Mumbai

DIGISOL Systems will be conducting DIGISOL Certified Cabling Installer (DCCI) on Structured Cabling Systems (SCS) in Mumbai on January 17 and 18. DCCI program will be held at Digisol’s partner- Brightstar Telecommunications’ Mumbai office.

DIGISOL Certified Cabling Installer (DCCI) program is an extensive structured cabling program under DIGISOL Institute of Technical Training (DITT). This paid program provides hands-on experience on DIGISOL cabling products, helps in understanding the upcoming market trends in Structured Cabling.

The certification of this program is valid for two years and under this Partner and SIs will get training on how to design and install Structured Cabling products.