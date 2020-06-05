Epson India retains No.1 position in the Indian Inkjet printer market

Read Article

Epson, the world leader in digital imaging and printing solutions, today announced that it has retained the No.1 position in the Indian Inkjet printer market, as per IDC Worldwide Quarterly Hardcopy Peripheral Tracker, 1Q2020.

According to the report, Epson sold 810,269 Inkjet printers in FY19 (April 2019 – March 2020) in India, capturing 46.07% of the market by volume and 56.01 % by value. Epson has been the leader in the Inkjet market since 2017.

“Despite the extremely tough economic conditions we are delighted to have retained our market share and achieved the No. 1 spot by a comfortable margin yet again this year. We were the first to launch Ink Tank printers in India and since then, our printers have been widely accepted by cost, quality and environment conscious consumers across segments. Be it for home, office, business or commercial printing, consumers rely on Epson EcoTank printers for all their printing needs. Our EcoTank printers are both economical and eco-friendly and our consumers appreciate this” said Siva Kumar, Senior General Manager, Inkjet Printers at Epson India.

In 2019-20, Epson accelerated the transition from ink cartridge printers to high-capacity InkTank printers by continuing to highlight the formidable advantages of low print cost, high page yield and the environmental benefits of their Heat Free technology used in the EcoTank range of printers. In 2020, Epson will continue to leverage on efficient, compact, and precision technologies to drive innovations in the Inkjet printer space. Epson believes that its technology can help to shrink environmental impact, increase productivity and play a major role in solving social issues.

Epson expects the demand for printers to remain steady in 2020 despite the current worldwide crisis. The demand is expected to be driven by the increasing work from home culture as both working professionals and students address the requirement to print their documents. Epson will also drive the growing shift from Laser printing to Inkjet printing which is a more economical and eco-friendly printing technology.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@expresscomputeronline.com