eScan Bot Cleaning tool to be provided to citizens as part of CERT-In “Cyber Swachhta Pakhwada” celebration

Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) is celebrating “Cyber Swachhta Pakhwada” from 1st Feb to 15th Feb 2024. In a proactive move toward securing the nation’s digital landscape, “Cyber Swachhta Kendra” (CSK) under CERT-In, aims to create a secure cyber space by detecting botnet infections in India and to notify, enabling clean and securing systems of end users to prevent further infections.

As part of this national campaign, eScan, a leading cybersecurity solutions vendor, is contributing to the cause by providing eScan Botnet Scanning & Cleaning Toolkit for botnet detections on Laptops, Desktops, and Smartphones. This powerful tool empowers citizens to scan and cleanse their devices of any potential botnet infections, thereby fortifying their digital defenses.

CERT-In and eScan invite citizens across the country to actively participate in this cybersecurity endeavor. The free Botnet Scanning & Cleaning Toolkit can be easily downloaded from the website of “Cyber Swachhta Kendra” (CSK) and MicroWorld’s official website, equipping users with a robust solution to enhance the security posture of their computers and smartphones.

By collaborating with eScan and other stakeholders, CERT-In, the Government of India aims to build a resilient and secure digital ecosystem. The Cyber Cleanliness Drive stands as a testament to the collective efforts toward fostering a safer, more secure cyberspace for all citizens. Govind Rammurthy, CEO and Managing Director, eScan said “We are proud to be part of this Government endeavor to secure the digital landscape of India. I am sure with such collaborative efforts; we can create a robust defense against the ever-evolving challenges of the digital age. “