Estée Lauder is digitally transforming planning and decision making with o9

Read Article

o9 Solutions, a AI-powered IBP platform provider, announced a multi-year engagement with The Estée Lauder Companies to transform the company’s Global Demand Planning and Supply Planning processes. The Estée Lauder Companies is leveraging o9’s platform’s capability to review how certain drivers, such as new product launches, promotions, influencer marketing, gift sets, and others are impacting baseline statistical forecasts. The platform enables the company to quickly analyze multiple scenarios of events and drivers and then evaluate forecast changes and related valuation impacts to the business.

From a supply perspective, the o9 platform generates production plans based on constraints across all product categories. With its large portfolio of brands and a dynamic demand picture, the platform allows The Estée Lauder Companies to make the best allocation of the constrained resources to the prioritized demands.

“The o9 platform has modernized our planning process by taking our master data of today, applying our new business-defined prioritization logic, and concurrently solving known constraints to generate our most feasible supply plan,” said Naresh Rajanna, Vice President, Global Supply Chain, The Estée Lauder Companies. “This clarity and real-time analysis empowers the planning team to make quick and informed decisions allowing us to be agile and strategic in our ever-changing landscape.”

“The o9 platform has modernized our planning process by taking our master data of today, applying our new business-defined prioritization logic, and concurrently solving known constraints to generate our most feasible supply plan,” said Naresh Rajanna, VP Global Supply Chain at The Estée Lauder Companies.

“We are thrilled to work closely with The Estée Lauder Companies to provide an integrated platform and global solution for demand and supply planning,” said Igor Rikalo, President and Chief Operating Officer, o9 Solutions, Inc. “Together with the very strong Planning teams at The Estée Lauder Companies, we were able to implement planning cycle processes with a high degree of maturity enabling orchestration, synchronization, and what-if scenario planning at the company’s scale.”

“Together with the very strong Planning teams at The Estée Lauder Companies, we were able to implement planning cycle processes with a high degree of maturity enabling orchestration, synchronization, and what-if scenario planning at the company’s scale.” — Igor Rikalo, COO, o9 Solutions.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]