Everest Group Names Automation Anywhere a leader in the inaugural Task Mining PEAK Matrix Assessment 2022

Automation Anywhere, a global leader in Robotic Process Automation (RPA), announced that Everest Group, a leading research and consulting firm, has named it a Leader in Everest Group’s first-ever Task Mining Products PEAK Matrix Assessment 2022.



Automation Anywhere was named a Leader based on its leading cloud-native, AI-powered process discovery solution that delivers expedited paths to process mapping, centralized sensor configuration, and other capabilities. The company acquired FortressIQ in January, as part of a strategic initiative to increase process discovery for customers as they seek to increase digital transformation.

“Automation Anywhere’s task mining product strategy is focused on empowering enterprises with fact-based process insights to accelerate their intelligent automation and digital transformation journeys,” said Amardeep Modi, Vice President at Everest Group. “A strong vision and supporting investments (e.g., acquisition of Fortress IQ), depth and breadth of product functionalities, high value delivered to its clients, and expansion in its task mining client base are some of the key factors that contributed to Automation Anywhere’s position as a Leader in Everest Group’s Task Mining Products PEAK Matrix® assessment.”