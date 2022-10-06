Automation Anywhere introduces Automation Success Platform

At Imagine 2022, Automation Anywhere, revealed the Automation Success Platform, designed to accelerate business transformation by making automation accessible for everyone.

Automation is expected to add an estimated $15 trillion benefit to the global economy by 2030, according to Gartner. Today, every company is operating in the Automation Economy, with 95 percent of organizations embracing automation. However, a Deloitte study shows that only 13 percent of companies have been able to scale their automation efforts, often struggling to customize one-size-fits-none automation tools and on-premise platforms.

“The world’s leading companies are embracing automation and AI to unlock new opportunities, engage the workforce, and adapt to market changes,” said Mihir Shukla, CEO, and co-Founder, Automation Anywhere. “The Automation Success Platform delivers intelligent automation to every employee and empowers IT and automation leaders to scale success.”

The Automation Success Platform Empowers Everyone to Reimagine Work

The Automation Success Platform announces new automation tools to empower employees in the apps they love.

Empower Every Employee with AARI for Every App. AARI is the automation co-pilot for every employee, allowing them to engage with bots while working in their favorite apps, to get work done easier and faster. AARI can now be embedded into any web app, like Salesforce and Genesys, and into voice and IVR (Interactive Voice Response).

AARI is the automation co-pilot for every employee, allowing them to engage with bots while working in their favorite apps, to get work done easier and faster. AARI can now be embedded into any web app, like Salesforce and Genesys, and into voice and IVR (Interactive Voice Response). Learn What to Automate Next with New Process Discovery. Expanding the recent acquisition of FortressIQ, Automation Anywhere launches Process Discovery as a part of the Automation Success Platform. The app leverages the power of AI to quickly map and uncover the highest ROI automation opportunities across all the systems, tools, and processes in an enterprise, helping automators to discover where and what to automate next.

Expanding the recent acquisition of FortressIQ, Automation Anywhere launches Process Discovery as a part of the Automation Success Platform. The app leverages the power of AI to quickly map and uncover the highest ROI automation opportunities across all the systems, tools, and processes in an enterprise, helping automators to discover where and what to automate next. Make Document Management Easy with New Document Automation. New Document Automation easily extracts data from documents and transfers it into any app. Companies can choose to use either Automation Anywhere’s pre-trained AI models or select another best-of-breed AI, like Google Document AI and Microsoft Azure Form Recognizer to power their automations. Either way, Document Automation continues to get smarter as it interacts with employees in their flow of work.

New Document Automation easily extracts data from documents and transfers it into any app. Companies can choose to use either Automation Anywhere’s pre-trained AI models or select another best-of-breed AI, like Google Document AI and Microsoft Azure Form Recognizer to power their automations. Either way, Document Automation continues to get smarter as it interacts with employees in their flow of work. Accelerate Automation with New Apps for CoE Leaders. In partnership with Shibumi, Automation Anywhere launched the new CoE Manager to help CoE leaders build, monitor, and scale in a centralized command center. Users can manage everything, including idea submissions, ROI measurement governance, and access controls. New Citizen Development offers a suite of new capabilities providing a simplified builder experience for all citizen developers to create automations, plus governance features that ensure innovation adheres to business rules and standards.

In partnership with Shibumi, Automation Anywhere launched the new to help CoE leaders build, monitor, and scale in a centralized command center. Users can manage everything, including idea submissions, ROI measurement governance, and access controls. offers a suite of new capabilities providing a simplified builder experience for all citizen developers to create automations, plus governance features that ensure innovation adheres to business rules and standards. Scale Success with the Automation Pathfinder Program , which leverages 20 years of automation experience across millions of automation use cases to deliver a complete success framework with best practices, expert services with partners, community resources, and product innovation.

“Automating business processes provides us the leverage and scale that our businesses need to grow and thrive,” said Dev Gulati, Head of Automation, at Columbia Sportswear. “Working with Automation Anywhere allows us to build a digital workforce that’s always on and works alongside our most precious capital — our employees — to focus on adding value and providing better products and experiences for our consumers.”

By scaling automation, we have increased the capacity for our teams to increase value for our members, while also being a driving force behind digital transformation, ” said Joe Bechtel, Director of Automation, Humana. “In addition, having a digital workforce frees up employees to develop new and innovative products and services that improve patient experiences.”

“Our research on digital transformation programs shows that only 12% of companies achieve the desired results,” said Ted Shelton, expert partner within Bain’s Performance Improvement practice. “One of the keys to success is for organizations to integrate automation deeply into their digital transformation efforts. At Bain, we take special consideration to orchestrate the right programs for success; working to accelerate and scale these efforts. Programs like Automation Pathfinder play an important role in paving the way for organizations to succeed in their digital transformations.”

“Businesses have an urgent need to accelerate transformation and scale automation to capture more time and cost savings,” said Maureen Fleming, VP of IDC. “Solutions that can efficiently break the barriers to scale automation in an agile, secure manner will solve these challenges and forever change the way we work.”