Extreme IX partners with CtrlS, establishes Internet eXchange Point at CtrlS data center in Mumbai

Read Article

Extreme IX has collaborated with CtrlS Datacenters to start its POP in CtrlS facility in Mahape, Navi Mumbai to provide consumers access to superior interconnection services. The launch of the Point of Presence (PoP) in Navi Mumbai is a part of the recently announced expansion plans to address the growing internet consumption while ensuring buffer and lag-free experience, making it a total of 12 PoPs in Extreme IX – Mumbai.

The strategic partnership with CtrlS will extend cutting-edge technology to the members of the network, thus making the interconnection seamless. Through these points of access, the company in collaboration with CtrlS is consistently working towards extending its mission to help the internet service provider ecosystem by boosting local traffic exchange.

Commenting on the announcement of the new locations, Raunak Maheshwari, Executive Director, Extreme group shared, “Extreme IX since the beginning of its operations in India is working towards establishing a well organised data transfer ecosystem. We are elated to announce our partnership with CtrlS. Our strategic and long-lasting collaboration to extend services across the country will help bring internet-enabled content closer to the end-consumers while encouraging more companies to adopt our services.”

Currently servicing out of 24 points of access across the country, Extreme IX with its steady expansion is attempting to enable a more neutral and faster interconnection platform in the country.

Sridhar Pinnapureddy, Founder and CEO, CtrlS said, ”Data centers and Internet Exchange Points are the perfect combination that can lead to the speedy adoption of Digital India. We are excited to be partnering with Extreme IX, our partnership will enable consumers to opt for reliable and efficient interconnection solutions.” He further added, “Our customers will benefit from reduced latency, lowered cost backed by robust internet connectivity, besides improved user experience.”

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]