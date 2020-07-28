Forcepoint dynamic edge protection delivers data-centric SASE solutions

Read Article

Global cybersecurity provider Forcepoint has announced the introduction of its Dynamic Edge Protection suite of cloud-native SASE solutions featuring new Cloud Security Gateway and Private Access offerings. With this introduction, Forcepoint is delivering the industry’s most comprehensive suite of converged capabilities to address enterprises’ most critical work-from-home security challenges across network security, threat protection, secure access and data protection.

Forcepoint recognizes that solving today’s most pressing security problems requires tight integration of capabilities that cross traditional product boundaries, such as delivered through a SASE architecture approach.

According to Gartner’s June 30, 2020 report “Hype Cycle for Network Security, 2020″1, co-authors Neil MacDonald and Joe Skorupa wrote, “True SASE services are cloud-native – dynamically scalable, globally accessible, typically microservices-based and multitenant. The breadth of services required to fulfill the broad use cases means very few vendors will offer a complete solution in 2020.”

They continued, “SASE will enable I&O and security teams to deliver the rich set of secure networking and security services in a consistent and integrated manner to support the needs of digital business transformation, edge computing and workforce mobility. This will enable new digital business use cases (such as digital ecosystem and mobile workforce enablement) with increased ease of use, while at the same time reducing costs and complexity via vendor consolidation and dedicated circuit offload.”

Industry’s First True Data-Centric SASE Solutions

The Forcepoint Dynamic Edge Protection suite of SASE solutions enables enterprises to use the cloud to transform their network and security architectures, simplify connectivity and unify security policy enforcement throughout their distributed application and network environments. The company’s new converged cloud services, Cloud Security Gateway and Private Access, give global enterprises better visibility, control and protection for users and data against threats and loss, wherever people are working.

Forcepoint Cloud Security Gateway brings together the company’s market-leading Secure Web Gateway (SWG), Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) and Data Loss Prevention (DLP) technologies into a single centrally-managed cloud service. It provides full visibility and control for remote workers, sites and on-premises facilities. With Cloud Security Gateway, Forcepoint is taking the guesswork out of securing highly distributed enterprises as they transform to the cloud. This 100% cloud-native service is available as a single SKU, eliminating the complexity of purchasing, administering and supporting multiple products or solution bundles.

Forcepoint Private Access is a new cloud service that provides true zero-trust remote access and a built-in Firewall-as-a-Service (FWaaS) to protect internal applications without the complexity, bottlenecks and risks of VPNs. It gives organizations fine-grained control without exposing internal networks, and it frees remote users from having to work differently or suffer slower cloud performance. Unlike other vendors who offer private access products, Forcepoint Private Access protects internal applications and networks against potentially compromised remote devices and networks while also preventing the loss of sensitive information or intellectual property.

Together, Cloud Security Gateway and Private Access deliver global enterprises a modern cybersecurity path forward harnessing the power of the industry’s most comprehensive cloud-native suite of converged capabilities, including;

Network Security : Secure Web Gateway and Next-Generation Firewall as-a-service

: Secure Web Gateway and Next-Generation Firewall as-a-service Threat Protection : Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (IDPS), Intrusion Prevention Systems (IPS), AntiVirus (AV), Advanced Malware Detection (AMD) all delivered as-a-service

: Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (IDPS), Intrusion Prevention Systems (IPS), AntiVirus (AV), Advanced Malware Detection (AMD) all delivered as-a-service Remote Browser Isolation (RBI) powered by Ericom

(RBI) powered by Ericom Secure Access : Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) and Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA)

: Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) and Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) Data Protection: Industry-leading cloud and endpoint Data Loss Prevention (DLP)

“Today’s business environment is irrevocably changed as COVID-19 has introduced the security risks of the difficult-to-manage work-at-home environment. A SASE architecture approach that is cloud-first, end-user aware and powered by a converged security platform with unified user policy delivers a compelling path forward. With Cloud Security Gateway and Private Access, Forcepoint is today introducing the industry’s first true cloud-native SASE solutions, that make it easy for enterprises to adopt by simply extending their existing on-premises policy to the cloud to protect work-from-home users,” said Nico Popp, Chief Product Officer at Forcepoint. “Forcepoint’s data-centric SASE is the answer to securing the new mass telework workforce. For security teams today, it is as much about protecting the user against threats as it is about enabling home users to securely connect to corporate applications in the cloud and on-premises, while controlling and protecting the data that home users are accessing and moving to their insecure home.”

Simplified Per-User Pricing to Scale and Support Secure Remote Working

Customers can purchase an annual subscription to Cloud Security Gateway for $99 per user per year or Private Access for $79 per user per year. With Cloud Security Gateway, enterprises garner a 30% reduction in software cost of ownership versus bundled solutions available in the market today. Organizations can eliminate the need for multiple point products from different vendors and consolidate the adoption of required security capabilities as a service to secure the new ways of users working from anywhere.

