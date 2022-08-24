Fortinet appoints Vivek Srivastava as new Country Manager for India and SAARC

Fortinet has appointed Vivek Srivastava as Country Manager for Fortinet in India & SAARC region while Rajesh Maurya, assumes a new role of Vice President for GSI Alliances, India, Southeast Asia and ANZ.

Vivek Srivastava brings over two decades of extensive experience in sales, business management, strategy & planning, building growth ecosystems, portfolio management and nurturing high performing teams. He has led start-ups and small cyber security companies, growing them into multi-million-dollar businesses. As a cyber security practitioner his guidance and direction have been implemented at policy levels. He possesses experience to lead in path breaking multi-million-dollar cyber security projects for Enterprises, Service Providers and Government.

“Vivek will focus his leadership skills to help design and implement business practices that support our strong sales and pre-sales teams. Additionally. He will help enable our customers to adopt the best security strategies for their business transformation” said Vishak Raman, Vice President of Sales, India, SAARC and Southeast Asia at Fortinet, “Fortinet’s market share gains are being driven by the convergence of networking and security and an accelerating focus on vendor consolidation through our Security Fabric MESH platform designed to secure our customers’ entire infrastructure from the data center to the cloud.”

“In today’s digital economy, sophisticated threats and the move to remote working have created an extremely complex environment. It is critical that security is not an afterthought as organizations accelerate their digital initiatives. I look forward to working closely with enterprises to protect their businesses and data with Fortinet’s security MESH platform approach while growing Fortinet’s market share in the process,” said Vivek Srivastava, Country Manager, India & SAARC at Fortinet.

Vivek has held senior roles at CrowdStrike, Cisco, IBM and Ingram Micro, in his new role at Fortinet he will be based out of New Delhi.

Additionally, Rajesh Maurya, Vice President, GSI Alliances, India, Southeast Asia and ANZ based out of Sydney, Australia will be working closely with Indian Global System Integrators to help them implement large projects across his region.

“Rajesh Maurya will provide sustained sales and executive support enabling long-term sustainable growth through productive, predictable, and profitable relationships with our Global Service Providers who work on customer deployment across countries and region” adds Joe Sarno, Sr. Vice President International Sales, Emerging & APJ at Fortinet.

“Working with a vendor like Fortinet in large global projects, integrators will be able to streamline their offerings for efficiency and offer a leading technology set that is able to deliver protection against an ever-evolving threat landscape both comprehensively and cost-effectively, with a clear vision for protection long into the future”. said Rajesh Maurya on assuming his new role at Fortinet “The right security vendor must have enough depth and breadth to their product offerings and functionality to address a variety of customer use cases. Integration of those solutions into a single, tiered access management solution right out of the box, is just what GSIs look for.”