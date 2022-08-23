Exclusive Video Interview with Navdeep Narula, Executive Director, Mobility, Compute and IoT, Ingram Micro

CRN India recently had a detailed conversation with Navdeep Narula, Executive Director, Mobility, Compute and IoT, Ingram Micro. The chat was hosted by Sandhya Michu, Special Correspondent, CRN India. During the discussion, he talked about how consumer trends are reimagining Mobility, Compute and IoT as a product category and how Ingram is adding Drones and Smart products to expand the business.
