Fortune India celebrates Sanjib Sahoo as one of the most influential personalities and business minds on the planet

Sanjib Sahoo, EVP and Chief Digital Officer of Ingram Micro, has been featured on the cover of Fortune India’s 2023 Unstoppables issue, which calls out five of today’s most influential personalities and business minds including Elon Musk. As written in Fortune India Magazine, “When it comes to trailblasing individuals who are and will continue to have a profound impact on the world of business and technology, Sanjib Sahoo is top of mind.”

An Indian-American visionary, Sahoo is a tech titan who is celebrated as an award-winning Global Technology and Business Executive, Digital Visionary, and the EVP and Chief Digital Officer of Ingram Micro, a worldwide leader in technology distribution and the brand behind today’s established and emerging technology brands.

When asked what it feels like to named an “Unstoppable” executive by Fortune India Magazine Sahoo said: “It is simply amazing. I’m so full of gratitude to my family, my friends and my team for encouraging me to never limit my challenges, and always challenge my limits. Ordinary people are able to do extraordinary things with the right mindset and the right people alongside them. Thank you to Fortune India and again to those who I hold close. This is a surreal moment I will not forget.”

Sahoo joined Ingram Micro in 2021. As EVP and CDO, he is leading the global digitisation of Ingram Micro to a platform company. He is credited with the ideation and continued innovation of the company’s digital twin Ingram Micro Xvantage, which is refining IT distribution and changing how the industry work