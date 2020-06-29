Fujifilm Unveils Smartphone Printer

Read Article

Fujifilm India Private Limited has announced the launch of the smartphone printer instax mini Link in India. The fun pocket-sized photo printer, prints credit card sized photos straight from your phone camera or photo library in just a few seconds. If you want instant photo prints without the help of a retro film-camera, look no further than the instax mini Link Bluetooth printer.

The mini Link lets you choose the best pictures from your smartphone, and stylishly presents them in a sophisticated credit card-sized instax mini film. It creates high-quality instax prints of pictures saved in a smartphone through dedicated app using Bluetooth. All with a single click of a button! Portable, speedy and super classy this printer is a match made in heaven for smartphones.

With its intuitive functions and the dedicated app, users can enjoy a variety of additional functions among friends and family, including “Video Print” for printing an exact moment in a video. The “Match Test” function, which tests your compatibility with a friend or someone special, provides a moment of anticipation while you wait for the test result to appear along with the picture on the instax print. In addition the “Party Print” function, which produces single print from multiple pictures sent from smartphones by up to five people, a fun keepsake for friends at gatherings. The printer can be a perfect tool to bring lively energy into any get-togethers.

Masaki Zenko, Head of Department, Instax said, “As our photography skills advance, thanks to Smartphones being really ‘smart’ in this area, nostalgia has taken over, with many folks going back to the basics, and printing memories on films, once again. We at Fujifilm India, deeply resonate with this sentiment and are extremely thrilled about introducing the new-age way of joy, to our instax series. The mini Link portable smartphone printer is truly the most fun tech accessory the millennials can relish in. With this new launch, we wish to add new colors and continuous innovation to what Fujifilm INSTAX is all about – young, fun and ‘kawaii’ (cute in Japanese).”

Kunal Girotra, National Business Manager Instax Division, Fujifilm India added, “The Instax range of cameras and printers is one of its kind and quite unique, allowing the user to get prints instantly anywhere and at any time. It continues to be a hit amongst the younger generation. The Instax mini link smartphone printer has been developed keeping the Generation Z in mind. It has a variety of unique functions designed to make on-the-go INSTAX instant printing even easier and more fun. With our ‘Don’t Just Take, Give’ motto we are constantly committed to delivering the best of products and experiences to our customers.”

The latest and lightest entry in the world of smartphone photo printers, weighs just 200f for excellent portability. The instax mini Link also provides users the access to a number of customization tools to enhance smartphone images, such as rotation, filter selection and brightness adjustments. The tech accessory can print photos in approximately 12 seconds and is available in quirky and chic colors such as “Ash White,” “Dusky Pink” and “Dark Denim.”

The all new instax will now be available on Amazon and Flipkart and leading offline retails stores from next week at an INR of Rs. 9,999/-

