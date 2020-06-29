GTTC) partners Dassault Systèmes for 3DEXPERIENCE Innovation Centres in Karnataka­­­

Read Article

Dassault Systèmes and Government Tool Room & Training Centre (GTTC) has set up four 3DEXPERIENCE Innovation Centres in the districts of Raichur, Bellary, Bidar and Yadgir (Gulbarga) in the Kalyana-Karnataka (Hyderabad-Karnataka) Region. The centres aims at reducing the skill gap between the students and the industry to facilitate employment opportunities in Karnataka in the realm of automotive design, engineering and manufacturing and in multi-industry processes like additive manufacturing, composites and mechatronics. Dassault Systemes has undertaken such similar initiatives in the past at Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) in Karnataka and in over 60 locations in Andhra Pradesh respectively.

The state of Karnataka is hub for leading automotive and aerospace OEM’s and Tier 1 supplier companies needing a full-fledged ecosystem of varied skilled workforce right from concept design till tooling design and manufacturing. Also, Karnataka is emerging as electric vehicle and space destination for many companies and this would need the existing workforce to be skilled in the newer domain mechatronics which plays crucial role in adoption of model based system engineering. To further strengthen India’s inherent capabilities for engineering and manufacturing, it is imperative to prepare the workforce of the future and foster transfer of industry knowledge in new domains like additive manufacturing (3D Printing), composites which are applicable across several different industry domains for light weighting and complex designs.

The 3DEXPERIENCE Innovation Centres are targeted towards developing skilled workforce of the future to catalyze the industry growth in the region. At these centres, students will be trained on Dassault Systèmes’ 3DEXPERIENCE platform and will be provided highly coveted industry-grade skill enhancement to enable better productivity and job prospects. At the successful completion of the training, Dassault Systemes along with GTTC will provide a joint certificate.

Raghavendra Irps, Managing Director, GTTC said, “Karnataka has been at the forefront of upskilling the manpower in the state to meet the dynamic needs of the manufacturing industry. As industry is evolving and going high-tech with adoption of advanced manufacturing practices, the first and foremost priority for the state is to be able to provide the right skills for the future workforce. With the ambition of increasing the employability of students and the professional skills of skilled manpower needed for the industry, Dassault Systèmes’ 3DEXPERIENCE Innovation Centres will provide access to over 35 years of expertise and technology garnered from collaboration with the world’s leading Industrial companies. Dassault Systèmes will help to nurture the talent through virtual and real experiences with innovative learning paths based on domain and industry practices. This would help in the socio economic development of the Kalyana-Karnataka Region (KKR)”.

Deepak NG, Managing Director, India, Dassault Systèmes said, “Developing the workforce of the future to meet the industrial requirements is extremely critical for governments and industry alike. Partnering with GTTC to set up 3DEXPERIENCE Innovation Centres in key locations in Karnataka will help the engineering talent at district level to be certified on a global and common industry platform- the 3DEXPERIENCE platform.” “Karnataka continues to be a significant state for us in our business with strong inroads in automotive, aerospace & industrial equipment manufacturers as well as our association with the educational institutions in the regions” he added.

