GapMaps launches new platform in India to help brands finetune location decisions

GapMaps, a cloud-based mapping software specialist helping organisations across more than 23 countries with network strategies and location intelligence planning, has launched its new GapMaps Live platform across India to help brands make even better physical location decisions, faster.

Accessible via a single sign-in, GapMaps Live is an easy-to-use platform for brands to validate and make important location decisions with increased confidence and reduced risk. This is possible based on the ability to visualise in maps a range of critical data sets that may include geographic, demographic, economic, customer, or competitor intelligence.

“We have more than 500 brands using GapMaps Live across a range of industry sectors where a physical location is required,” said Toni Newell, GapMaps CEO. “This includes fast food and quick service restaurants, cafés, fitness and wellbeing, supermarket and grocery stores.”

“After two years of lockdowns, brands with physical locations are now in a very different operating environment, with population movements and new hybrid working models all having a major impact on physical location decisions. We’ve observed worker migration from the metros and larger cities to smaller cities across India which is having a profound impact on brands in finding the optimum locations for their operations. With GapMaps Live, they can quickly access the latest resident and worker populations and other demographic data right down to a very granular level to confidently make accurate location decisions,” added Newell.

Advanced data visualisation features

A new feature in GapMaps Live enables brands to see their whole portfolio across India to easily visualise, analyse, and compare all locations in the platform. This ensures growth, investment or divestment decisions are supported by a comprehensive range of location insights. In addition, organisations can customise GapMaps Live, such as visualising sales and performance data across all their locations.

Visitation Data is another powerful new feature to turn mobile device data into business insights, ensuring brands have the most up-to-date view on customer travel patterns. This gives important insights on understanding where existing customers travel from and to when visiting their own locations, as well as competitor catchment locations to easily identify growth or optimisation opportunities. The platform also illustrates how a new location may impact a brand’s existing network or individual locations, and measure competitor proximity to an existing or proposed site.

Customers benefiting from evidence-based decision-making

Anytime Fitness, which operates 110 fitness clubs across India says the GapMaps Live platform has enabled greater precision in its decision-making when opening new locations.

“GapMaps Live allows us to easily analyse catchments across multiple cities in India and make confident decisions on optimal locations for new gyms using validated data,” said Mayank Bhatia, Anytime Fitness Regional Franchise Sales Manager. “Being able to access and visualise key insights in the platform such as population density, prosperity, retail & infrastructure layers in 150 metre grids has fast-tracked the approval process for planned new locations. We are now in a great position to expand our club footprint with confidence in the coming years.”

Removing the guesswork

“Our goal at GapMaps is to help our customers remove the guesswork on physical location decisions,” said Anthony Villanti, GapMaps Managing Director and Founder. “Since inception, our growth and success are due to the accuracy and the sophistication of our mapping software so brands can quickly analyse all the essential data and facts needed to choose the optimum physical location specific to their business needs.”

“GapMaps Live is our most powerful mapping-platform release and enables clients to manage their entire network of locations, whether in Australia, India, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, or South Korea, to ensure their business success. The pandemic has created an environment where global and local brands have used the time to reset, rethink and reassess their network planning strategies and physical location decisions. As a result, they are now active in expanding their physical networks across existing and new markets and GapMaps Live will play a strategic role to inform those decisions,” added Villanti.

GapMaps’ clients contributing to the company’s growth and benefitting from the powerful data insights GapMaps Live provides include brands like Domino’s, KFC, Starbucks, Burger King, Subway, McDonald’s, PureGym Ektimal, Anytime Fitness, and Goodyear.