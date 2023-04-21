Gizmore launches smartwatch – GizFit Flash

Gizmore, one of India’s leading Smart Accessories, Fitness Gear and home audio brands, announced the launch of its feature-rich yet pocket-friendly smartwatch – GizFit Flash targeting first-time users who are looking for an affordable yet technologically advanced product. This super stylish smartwatch will be available at an affordable price of Rs 1,199 starting April 21, 2023 on Flipkart.

This sleek smartwatch boasts a large 1.85-inch screen (240×286 Pixels) with Metal Body, Sleek and Slim ID and 15 days Marathon Battery. With a brightness of 500 NITS, the display is easy to read even in bright sunlight, making it perfect for outdoor activities.

The Gizfit Flash has advanced Bluetooth calling capabilities with a built-in microphone and speaker along with single-chip connectivity, allowing users to make and receive calls directly from their smartwatch without needing to reach for their phone.

The AI voice assistance feature on the Gizfit Flash is a game-changer. With the ability to give commands to popular virtual assistants like Alexa or Siri, manage schedules, set reminders, and more, users can easily stay organized and connected throughout their day.

Health and fitness tracking is a top priority for many smartwatch users, and the Gizfit Flash delivers with its DaFIT APP Health Suit. This comprehensive suite of health tracking features includes SpO2 monitoring, 24×7 heart rate monitoring, calorie burn tracking, hydration alerts, menstrual tracking for women, sleep monitoring, and guided breathing exercises. The Gizfit Flash is a complete health and fitness companion that empowers users to take charge of their well-being.

In addition to its health tracking features, the Gizfit Flash includes multiple sports modes, a step pedometer, a calorie monitor, and a stopwatch, making it perfect for sports enthusiasts and fitness lovers.

“We are thrilled to introduce the Made in India Gizfit Flash. Today’s audience is looking for smartwatches which are feature-packed yet easy-on-the-pocket and Gizfit Flash is the answer to their needs,” said Sanjay Kalirona, CEO of Gizmore. “With its impressive battery life, AI voice assistance, comprehensive health tracking, and more, the Gizfit Flash is the ultimate smartwatch for those who lead an active and connected lifestyle.”

The Gizfit Flash is also designed to withstand all those accidental splashes in the shower or rain with its IP67 water resistance. Users can wear it confidently during everyday activities, knowing it’s built to last. For added customization, the Gizfit Flash has multiple cloud-based watch faces that can be easily updated over the air (OTA) and a split screen shortcut, allowing users to personalize their smartwatch to match their style and mood.

Gizfit Flash has built-in three games – 2048, Thunder Battleship and Young Bird – which provide a welcome diversion during downtime to the user. The smartwatch has four attractive colour options- Black, White, Red and Blue. It will be available on Flipkart from April 21, 2023, for Rs 1,199.