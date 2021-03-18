GoDaddy hosts digitised Bharat e-Conclave 2021 aimed at inspiring and supporting small businesses and entrepreneurs in India

Read Article

GoDaddy is hosting its first-ever virtual event in India, Digitised Bharat e-Conclave 2021, focused on supporting small business owners and entrepreneurs to ensure business continuity in today’s post-COVID new normal environment.

Digital transformation has been recognized as one of the key contributors in India’s road to economic recovery. The Conclave will highlight the importance of digital adoption and prioritizing technology as an enabler to grow an evolving business and to help stay ahead of changing customer and workplace needs.

The aim of the Conclave is to bring together collective opinions and insights as inspiration from recognized leaders, by sharing ideas that worked, stories that encouraged, and a future outlook to surviving and thriving with the ability to be more robust, swift, and flexible to face future uncertainties.

The Conclave will present leaders from the Indian government including: Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises in the Government of India; and Prakash Javadekar, Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Minister of Information and Broadcasting and Minister of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises, Government of India. In addition, other key participants include: Anil Kumar Jain, CEO, NIXI; James Carroll, President, GoDaddy International Business; and Nikhil Arora, VP and MD, GoDaddy India. Besides these, the Conclave will also showcase some changemakers championing the use of digital to follow their passion and grow them into successful businesses including: Paras Tomar, Leander Paes, Dutee Chand, Shaili Chopra and Vivek Bindra,; along with some real life success stories and individual journeys of GoDaddy’s customers in India.

Elaborating on the goal of the Conclave, Nikhil Arora, Vice President and Managing Director, GoDaddy India, said “With the challenges faced by Indian small businesses during the global pandemic, we introduced the Digitised Bharat e-Conclave 2021 to help raise awareness on the benefits of digital adoption and to act as a catalyst for their recovery and growth. Our aim is to help inspire Indian small business owners and entrepreneurs to create a digital presence and to answer their questions about future of businesses. We hope that this event, which brings together Central and State ministers, policymakers, corporate leaders, digital influencers and entrepreneurs, will inspire and motivate Indian businesses to make the required shifts and adapt to the new normal digital world.”

Digitised Bharat e-Conclave 2021 offers the perfect opportunity for small businesses and local entrepreneurs to hear inspiring stories and gain credible knowledge and expertise from the panel speakers around the importance of digitisation in reviving a business in the post-COVID world; key government initiatives that can help; and some best practices to survive and thrive in the digital future. The Conclave demonstrates GoDaddy’s continued commitment towards education and investment in boosting local businesses and entrepreneurs, enabling them to build success online.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]