BridgeLabz and Blazeclan join hands to give Tech talent Step Up Tech careers

Read Article

BridgeLabz Solutions has now joined hands with leading cloud solutions provider Blazeclan. As a part of the tie-up, the IP-driven incubation lab will train lateral talent for full-stack roles at Blazeclan India.

This is Bridgelabz’s 4th partnership in less than 3 months to train and deploy professionals for tech-based industry-facing roles. The incubation lab is on a mission to upskill the Indian talent youth and to make it abreast of the latest technologies for domestic and global roles.

Speaking on the development, Mr. Narayan Mahadevan, founder of BridgeLabz said, “We are happy to partner with Blazeclan India. We’ll be training talent for its end-to-end services, products, and frameworks. Bridgelabz will ensure that the talent is job-ready and is also equipped with relevant skills as per the company’s succession plan. We believe our approach will bring about the desired results at Blazeclan and contribute to its mission and vision.”

“With expeditious growth Blazeclan is focused on Talent building in niche skills. BridgeLabz is a partner of choice, supporting us to build strong and talented resources, having expertise in niche technologies”, says Veeraj Thaploo, CTO, Blazeclan Technologies

To date, BridgeLabz has placed over 2,500 engineers across more than 500 tech companies including Yatra, BookMyShow, and Meru Cabs to name a few. In the past 3 months, it has placed more than 100+ professionals every month despite COVID-induced market hiccups. The platform’s goal is to ensure that all of its candidates are industry-ready with skills required for their immediate workplaces.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]