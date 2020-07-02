Google Play Store confirms all 59 banned Chinese apps have been blocked

Read Article

The Indian Government banned 59 applications that were based in China earlier this week. The list included some extremely popular names such as TikTok, WeChat and CamScanner. While few of the apps stopped showing up on Google’s Play Store and Apple’s App Store one day after the order was passed, many were still active. Now Google has confirmed that all of the 59 apps have been blocked in India.

Google spokesperson told the leading mainline newspaper that the company has blocked the apps that were still available on the Play Store. The spokesperson stated, “While we continue to review the interim orders from the Government of India, we have notified the affected developers and have temporarily blocked access to the apps that remained available on the Play Store in India.”

According to the order passed by the Indian government, the apps were banned in view of the information available that “they are engaged in activities which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, the security of the state and public order”.

Recently, Information Technology Minister, Ravi Shankar Prasad said that the government had banned the apps for the safety, security, defense, sovereignty, and integrity of India.

