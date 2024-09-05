Government of Telangana partners with Yotta to Launch India’s Largest AI Supercomputer of 25,000 High Performance GPUs in a Purpose-Built 50 MW AI Cloud Data Centre campus in Hyderabad’s AI City

Yotta Data Services, a leader in AI, Sovereign Cloud and digital transformation, has announced a groundbreaking partnership with the Government of Telangana to establish a cutting-edge high-performance GPU-based AI Supercomputer within a purpose-built high density liquid cooled Data Center campus in Hyderabad’s AI City. The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by Sh. Jayesh Ranjan – Special Chief Secretary for Information Technology, Electronics & Communications (ITE&C), Government of Telangana and Sh. Sunil Gupta, Co-founder, MD and CEO – Yotta Data Services Pvt Ltd in the presence of Chief Minister of Telangana Hon’ble Sh. Revanth Reddy and Minister for Information Technology, Electronics & Communication, Industry & Commerce and Legislative Affairs, Government of Telangana, Hon’ble Sh. Duddilla Sridhar Babu, at the Telangana Global AI Summit.

The first phase of the Supercomputer consisting of 4,000 high performance GPUs and the first Data Center within the campus, Yotta H1 will be operational within the next 24 months. Once fully built, the AI Supercomputer powered by 25,000 GPUs and the 50 MW AI Cloud Data Centre campus is set to transform Hyderabad’s AI landscape, enhancing the development of the 200-acre AI City, and transforming it not only into a global center of excellence supporting AI innovations in Telangana and rest of India, but also becoming a major center for export of India’s AI capabilities to the rest of the world.

The AI Cloud Data Center campus will house a specialised GPU cloud infrastructure providing access to high-performance computing resources powered by ~4,000 NVIDIA H100/H200 GPUs (and/or equivalent and higher from NVIDIA and other chip manufacturers), with the capacity to scale up to >25,000 GPUs over time, all connected with high-speed InfiniBand or equivalent ethernet networking.

On offer will be a comprehensive suite of AI services through a self-service portal —Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), Platform as a Service (PaaS), and Software as a Service (SaaS)—tailored to meet the needs of startups, educational institutions, research labs, enterprises, and government bodies.

Sh. A Revanth Reddy, Hon’ble chief minister of Telangana said, “The establishment of this state-of-the-art AI Supercomputer and Data Center within our AI City will take Telangana to new heights, driving advancements in technology and creating unprecedented opportunities for growth. This initiative reflects our vision of transforming Hyderabad into a premier AI destination, creating opportunities that extend beyond our borders and contribute to India’s emergence as a global AI powerhouse

Sh. Duddilla Sridhar Babu, Hon’ble Minister for Information Technology, Electronics & Communication, Industry & Commerce and Legislative Affairs, Government of Telangana said, “This strategic partnership with Yotta Data Services marks a significant milestone in our journey to establish Hyderabad as a global leader in AI. The high-performance hyperscaler campus within our AI City will not only bolster Telangana’s technological capabilities but also position us at the forefront of the global AI landscape. We are committed to leveraging cutting-edge technology to drive growth, foster innovation, and enhance our state’s role as a major hub for AI development and excellence.”

Sh. Jayesh Ranjan – Special Chief Secretary for Information Technology, Electronics & Communications (ITE&C), Government of Telangana said, ‘The government of Telangana understands the transformative potential of AI and is dedicated to leveraging this technology to drive growth and create opportunities for people throughout the state. Yotta’s investment and commitment align perfectly with our vision of establishing Hyderabad as the AI capital of India.

Sunil Gupta, Co-founder, MD and CEO of Yotta Data Services, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, “We are thrilled to collaborate with the Government of Telangana to help realize their vision of positioning Hyderabad as one of the top 25 AI innovation hubs globally. With our expertise in building AI Cloud platforms, combined with the robust support from the Telangana government, we are confident this initiative will accelerate AI development across India and pave the way for the country to become the AI hub of the world.” He added, “Under the visionary leadership of Chief Minister Hon’ble Sh Revanth Reddy, the state has adopted investor-friendly policies that are set to attract more investments and ensure Telangana’s rapid and inclusive growth.”

Yotta will implement a comprehensive software orchestration layer along with a marketplace that empowers customers to seamlessly consume GPU clusters for their AI model training, fine tuning, as well as inferencing needs. The suite of products and services will support customers in developing AI models and putting them for inferencing usage through a flexible “pay as you use” model on an online self-service platform, ensuring on-demand access to AI resources and services tailored to their specific needs.

The data center will source majority of its power from Green sources and will utilize the latest environmentally responsible technologies and practices, including the use of power-efficient chips, free air cooling, and liquid cooling systems to get the most Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE). Yotta also aims to achieve the IGBC Platinum rating for the facility, underscoring its dedication to green building practices.