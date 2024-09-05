NETGEAR demonstrates its comprehensive AV lineup at InfoComm India 2024

NETGEAR exhibits its solutions at InfoComm India 2024. The event is taking place at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai from September 3-5, 2024. At the event, attendees will have the opportunity to explore NETGEAR’s cutting-edge AV product lineup and engage directly with the team.

Adding to the excitement, Richard Jonker, Vice President of Commercial Business Development for NETGEAR AV, is making his maiden visit to India, marking a significant moment for the brand at InfoComm India 2024. As a key figure in the development of NETGEAR’s ProAV strategy, Jonker’s presence underscores the company’s commitment to the Indian AV market and its professionals. Throughout the Expo, he will be available to address queries of industry professionals, offering expert insights into the capabilities and benefits of NETGEAR’s AV solutions, as well as discussing the future of AV over IP technologies.

Richard Jonker, Vice President of Commercial Business Development for NETGEAR said “It has been an incredible experience to witness the enthusiasm and growing demand for AV over IP solutions in India. InfoComm India 2024 is a valuable platform to connect with industry leaders, partners, and customers. We are committed to supporting the AV industry in India with our cutting-edge products and expertise.”

At InfoComm India 2024, NETGEAR is showcasing its advanced AV lineup, including the M4250, M4300, M4350, and M4500 Series Switches. These cutting-edge products are engineered to meet the evolving demands of the AV over IP market, providing professionals with the tools needed to deliver seamless, high-performance audiovisual experiences. The M4250 Series, in particular, is designed specifically for AV over IP applications, integrating years of networking expertise with industry best practices to offer unparalleled reliability and performance.

Marthesh Nagendra, Country Senior Sales Director, Commercial at NETGEAR APAC also commented on the event, saying, “NETGEAR’s participation in InfoComm India 2024 has been a resounding success in the past. The feedback we are receiving from attendees highlights the strong demand for reliable and high-performance AV over IP solutions in this market. We are proud to showcase our innovative technologies here and look forward to further strengthening our presence in India.”

InfoComm India 2024 is expected to be a landmark event, featuring over 250 brands from more than 10 countries, including 35 first-time exhibitors. The exhibition will be held across Pavilions 1 to 3, along with Jasmine Hall on Level 3 of JWCC, providing an expansive space for brands to present their latest solutions.