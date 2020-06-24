Happiest Minds to start selling Klassify offerings in APAC, Europe, Middle East, and US

Read Article

Klassify Technology, a vendor in Data Classification, Data Discovery and Compliance domain, announced partnership with Bengaluru headquartered Happiest Minds – a next-generation digital transformation, infrastructure, security, and product engineering services company.

Under this partnership agreement, Happiest Minds will sell Klassify flagship Data Classification, Data Discovery & Compliance, and Card Data Discovery Suite solutions in APAC, Europe, Middle East, and US markets.

Vishal Bindra CEO Klassify said, “We are pleased to welcome Happiest Minds to Klassify Technology elite Partner Club. We continue to expand our reach globally by adding more potential partners to our existing channel base. With this sign up with Happiest Minds we look forward to further increase footprints in global geographies.”

“We are happy to partner with Klassify Technology. This partnership aims at strengthening Happiest Minds’ data governance and privacy service portfolio. Klassify is known for their expertise in data

discovery, data classification & PCI compliance, and this partnership will enrich our offerings in data security space.” said Priya Kanduri, CTO & VP of Cyber Security business at Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd.

“At Klassify Technology, we aim to establish ourselves a global company and serve customers by delivering proven technology and valued expertise through our able channel partners”, Vishal added further.

