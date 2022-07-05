HDFC Ltd. reimagines its customer lending with Salesforce

Salesforce announced that HDFC, one of India’s leading mortgage lenders and a well-established financial conglomerate will leverage Salesforce to reimagine the customer lending lifecycle and support the company’s growth priorities.

As part of its digitisation journey, HDFC Ltd. recognises that one size doesn’t fit all and the role of AI is an imperative. HDFC Ltd. wanted to build the next generation of integration backbone, to easily connect backend and frontend systems including Salesforce. Mulesoft with its innovative API led integration approach and low code integration capabilities, will help HDFC Ltd. innovate quickly around connecting systems and help create new experiences.

Customer-facing teams are empowered with Service cloud to achieve service excellence, making transactions more intuitive while empowering customers to self-serve. An automated platform, Customer Connect 2.0, provides complete visibility into customer interactions across channels; it enables teams to respond to customers effectively, increasing cases resolved since implementation. An omni-channel platform will power all self-servicing customer touch point systems such as web-based customer portal, mobile app, live chat, email and call center support.

Salesforce Sales Cloud has simplified the sales processes and helps employees operate efficiently at scale. Customer 360 & Loan 360 gives executive teams an overview into the customer lending lifecycle; enabling increased engagement and personalized services. The insightful dashboards allow branch managers to make effective decisions.

Renu Sud Karnad, Managing Director, HDFC Ltd. said, “Customers today are looking for instant response and we need to realize that there is no one size fits all. As an organization we are keen on building solutions to suit the diverse requirements of our customers across segments. Cloud based solutions are central to powering exceptional experiences that are intuitive and customized and Salesforce has been a crucial partner in our journey of reimagining the customer lifecycle. Today 91% of our home loan customers are on-boarded digitally up from around just 20% pre-Covid.”

Arundhati Bhattacharya, CEO & Chairperson, Salesforce India said, “Digital transformation begins and ends with how you think about, and connect with, customers. The digital-first world presents an opportunity for organizations to transform their customer experiences, find and use insights from their data, and give employees the tools and training they need to build incredible careers. We are pleased to be a part of the digital transformation journey of HDFC Ltd. reimagining its customer lending experience.”

————————————————————————————————————————–

Join us live on 6 July for an unforgettable Salesforce Live: India as we give you a glimpse into How The Future Works; empowering you through the very latest, exciting innovations to succeed from anywhere. Get ready for an incredible show featuring dynamic customer Trailblazer HDFC sharing their success story. Enjoy product innovations, hear from industry-leading experts and be entertained and inspired by our very special guests.

Date: 6 July, 2022

Time : 10:00 a.m.–11:40 a.m. IST

Venue: Live Stream : Register here