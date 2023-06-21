Hewlett Packard Enterprise advances hybrid cloud leadership with HPE GreenLake platform innovations

Hewlett Packard Enterprise announced a significant expansion of offerings and innovation across its HPE GreenLake edge-to-cloud platform, hybrid cloud services, private cloud portfolio, and partner ecosystem.

HPE closes OpsRamp acquisition; solution is now available as a SaaS offering on the HPE GreenLake platform, providing customers with AI-driven operations for multi-vendor, multi-cloud IT environments.

HPE GreenLake adds Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) offerings for backup and machine learning, delivers additional HPE SaaS offerings on the AWS marketplace and extends Network-as-a-service (NaaS) portfolio.

HPE expands the HPE GreenLake private cloud portfolio with HPE GreenLake for Private Cloud Business Edition, a new offering that allows customers to spin up virtual machines (VMs) across hybrid clouds on demand.

HPE also announces new enhancements to HPE GreenLake for Private Cloud Enterprise to address multi-cloud use cases by providing upcoming support to deploy Red Hat OpenShift.

HPE and VMware build on longstanding partnership by enhancing HPE GreenLake for VMware Cloud Foundation pay-per-use solution, with pre-configured and tested HPE cloud modules, optimized for VMware Cloud Foundation.

HPE and Equinix announce expanded partnership to pre-provision HPE GreenLake for Private Cloud Enterprise and HPE GreenLake for Private Cloud Business Edition at Equinix data centers around the world, giving customers rapid access to a broad range of private cloud offerings, for greater speed, agility, flexibility, and choice in their hybrid cloud strategy.

“In 2019, we introduced our strategy to deliver everything as a service through HPE GreenLake. Since then, our strategy has been a winner, as customers increasingly seek to combine the modern cloud experience with the control, governance, performance, and predictability of hybrid cloud,” said Antonio Neri, president and CEO, HPE. “HPE GreenLake has led the way in this new category, and today we are extending our leadership by expanding the reach, choice, and capabilities of our hybrid and private cloud offerings. HPE GreenLake is the destination of choice for any organization seeking to drive a successful hybrid cloud strategy.”

OpsRamp integration with HPE GreenLake edge-to-cloud platform and sustainability dashboard

The HPE GreenLake platform provides customers and partners with a unified experience to simplify hybrid and multi-cloud IT operations and easily access cloud services. Organizations benefit from a single control plane from which to automate, orchestrate, and run their hybrid cloud.

HPE continues to innovate on the HPE GreenLake platform by adding software from OpsRamp, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company, as a SaaS offering. HPE GreenLake platform customers can leverage OpsRamp for full stack observability and automation of assets and applications across heterogenous, multi-vendor, and multi-cloud estates. These unique capabilities provide customers with a powerful tool to drive automation and simplicity, and lower costs, across hybrid cloud estates.

Additionally, OpsRamp advances the capabilities of the recently announced sustainability dashboard, by providing visibility into IT assets and applications across multi-vendor and multi-cloud estates. The sustainability dashboard is now available in early access mode on the HPE GreenLake platform today.

HPE also offers OpsRamp services and consulting through HPE Complete Care Service and HPE Managed Services.

New and expanded HPE GreenLake hybrid cloud services

HPE continues to expand the portfolio of SaaS and NaaS offerings on HPE GreenLake and add HPE SaaS offerings to the AWS marketplace.

HPE also announced today that it has expanded its relationship with AWS to simplify hybrid cloud transformation by delivering a consistent, unified hybrid cloud experience to customers, including offering the HPE NonStop Development Environment delivered as an Amazon Machine Image (AMI) and HPE Fraud Risk Management as SaaS in AWS Marketplace.

HPE has added new capabilities to HPE GreenLake for Backup and Recovery, which provides cost-effective, long-term retention, and protects data and workloads across customers’ hybrid clouds. The enhanced offering now protects on-premises and cloud databases managed by Microsoft SQL Server and Amazon Relational Database Service (Amazon RDS).

The HPE Machine Learning Development Environment is now available through HPE GreenLake for High Performance Computing (HPC). The offering provides optimized AI infrastructure and machine learning software through HPE GreenLak e .

. The data center switching portfolio of HPE Aruba Networking CX 8000, HPE Aruba Networking 9000, and HPE Aruba Networking 10000 series is now available for consumption via network as a service (NaaS). The two new HPE GreenLake for Aruba networking service packs allow partners to expand into data center networking and bundle their design and delivery services with a monthly NaaS technology subscription, enabling customers to consume a full compute, storage and networking data center stack via HPE GreenLake.

Expanded HPE GreenLake portfolio of modern private cloud offerings and partner ecosystem

Today, organizations demand greater visibility, control, and predictability of their workloads and data at the edge, on-premises and in the public cloud. As a result, organizations are increasingly turning to private cloud offerings to modernize and digitally transform.

A new report from Constellation Research found that organizations that moved to a private cloud model experienced 50% in cost savings, up to 65% in increased performance on private cloud workloads, and two times faster IT and development cycle times in hybrid environments.1 The Constellation Research study is based on input from senior IT leadership in corporations across North America and is consistent with the momentum behind HPE GreenLake.

Since the release of HPE GreenLake for Private Cloud Enterprise last June, HPE continues to invest to give customers more choice with the expansion of its portfolio of private cloud offerings, to provide customers a simple, flexible, and intuitive experience for running modern private clouds.