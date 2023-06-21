Netgear conducted event for Partners in Uttar Pradesh

Netgear, the leading provider of award-winning connected products designed to simplify and improve people’s lives; successfully organized NETGEAR CONNECT event in Lucknow. The partner event brought together an exceptional gathering of industry leaders, visionaries, and professionals, representing a diverse range of expertise and backgrounds, under one roof. The event witnessed a massive response with attendees joining from various parts of Uttar Pradesh.

The event served as a dynamic platform for showcasing NETGEAR’s cutting-edge products, unveiling groundbreaking technologies, and exchanging valuable insights. This convergence of brilliant minds had also provided a platform for unprecedented collaboration, innovation, and growth in the networking and connectivity domain.

Speaking on the occasion, Marthesh Nagendra, Country Manager India, ME & SAARC, NETGEAR, “We are very thankful to our valuable partners for their unwavering support, enthusiasm, and commitment that have helped us over the years to take NETGEAR to new heights. We are hopeful that with this collaborative spirit, we can collectively shape the future of networking solutions and deliver exceptional value to our customers.”

NETGEAR organizes such events on a regular basis to form a connection with the partners, understand and resolve their queries. And at the same time share information about how the best and unique offerings in Switches, Wireless, and Mesh from the brand can fit in their solutions and help them optimize it.