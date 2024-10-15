Hikvision India introduces a new range of MinMoe Facial Recognition Terminals with Battery Support

Hikvision India has introduced a new range of MinMoe Facial Recognition Terminals (FRT) with battery support. These FRT products are available in two variants (DS-K1T320MFWX-B and DS-K1T320EFWX-B Value Series). There is another model, which is available (DS-K1T321MFWX-B) Value Series Face Access Terminal. This battery supported MinMoe FRT series is a value offering for remote locations and harsh environments, where it is critical to be operational during power outages.

Technical Specifications: Authorised access has come a long way from using keys, pin codes, cards, and fingerprints. We now find ourselves stepping into the era of most advanced biometric recognition. The use of face recognition in access control and time attendance has been quite popular in the market, mostly for its advantageous “touch-free” experience. Later, as access control continues to develop in biometric recognition, face recognition became a new trend – especially for scenarios that require higher security and more convenience. These products are customised for remote locations and harsh environments, where power outages and disruptions are frequent.

With advanced deep learning algorithms and practical functions, Hikvision’s MinMoe Face Recognition Terminals improve security and efficiency in access control and time attendance, making them easier. These Face Access Terminal Face recognition terminals adopt deep learning algorithm, which helps to recognise the face faster with higher accuracy. It also supports multiple authentication modes: face/card/fingerprint/PIN authentication, etc.

Superior recognition in any environment: Empowered by deep learning algorithms, Hikvision MinMoe Face Recognition Terminals can reach an amazing recognition speed of 0.2 seconds, with the accuracy rate of over 99%. Equipped with dual lenses, the MinMoe terminals perform equally well under low or even zero-light environments.

Deep Learning Algorithms: It offers fast facial recognition and high-level security. It comes with face anti-spoofing and privacy protection options.

Cloud based Time Attendance: It offers flexible deployment and management of convenient Hik-Connect software.

Connect Via AP: Connect to the device via AP mode with easily with simple configuration and operation.

Back Up Battery in Bracket: Increased system reliability during power outages and disruptions.

High Level Security: The embedded face image anti-spoofing technology boosts security level at entry points. All user data is encrypted for effective information protection, and the optional privacy protection mode also secures users’ personal information.

Easy to manage and operate: Hikvision MinMoe Face Recognition Terminals support quick and easy registration via multiple access methods, and convenient device configuration via the web or GUI as well. More conveniently, users can remotely check live view, unlock the door, check event logs and more, via the Hik-Connect App on their smartphone.

· Access methods include card, PIN code, fingerprint, face

· Supports web or GUI configuration

· Remote control via Hik-Connect App

Application Scenarios

It can be applied in multiple scenarios, such as buildings, enterprises, financial industries, and other important areas.Moreover, it offers diverse application scenarios including remote locations, mines, holiday homes, villas, apartments, and offices. These Face Recognition Terminals support multiple authentication methods such as face, pin code, card, and QR code, satisfying different environments and helping to use access permissions.