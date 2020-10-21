HYSEA Innovation Summit to be held on Nov 5

Read Article

Hyderabad Software Enterprises Association (HYSEA) on Tuesday announced the 28th edition of the annual HYSEA Innovation Summit 2020 with the theme ‘Surge ahead: Win the new normal’ on November 5.

More than 150 start-ups and over 1000 delegates, including more than 200 IT industry leaders, are expected to attend the event virtually, which will feature keynotes and panel discussions by leaders from IT majors and emerging start-ups.

The annual event showcases Hyderabad’s vibrant culture of innovation, booming start-up industry and ecosystem, a statement said, adding that it is also a platform to recognise and reward exciting start-ups and to create opportunities for investments and growth of Hyderabad as a global IT hub.

The summit will feature conference, product expo and annual industry awards with a new category this year – top-10 start-ups of Hyderabad.

The conference, exhibition and awards will take place in a hybrid mode, a mix of virtual and physical.

For the physical awards event, the attendance will be limited to 100 people in line with the government regulations and social distancing norms.

A white paper on ‘Post-Covid imperatives for Hyderabad IT industry’ will be launched at the summit. HYSEA said that this report has been prepared in association with KPMG, CBRE and the Telangana government.

The report will cover certain aspects like how the businesses and government responded to the pandemic and how they are preparing for the future. It is based on extensive survey results and one-on-one interviews.

“HYSEA aims to foster and promote the growth of Telangana’s IT Industry which has been growing consistently at 15 per cent or more year on year. Hyderabad with its growing infrastructure and nurturing from the state government has become one of the most attractive IT destinations in the world,” said Bharani Aroll, President, HYSEA.

STPI Hyderabad Director C.V.D. Ram Prasad said: “STPI Hyderabad is proud to be associated with HYSEA and support this prestigious awards event year after year. We believe to be the earliest incubator for the IT industry in Hyderabad. These awards recognize performance in all relevant categories and celebrate the Hyderabad IT industry’s rapid growth over the years.”

To honour the major achievements of IT/ITES companies in Hyderabad, awards will be presented in various categories, including for achievements in IT/ITES exports and product development.

Hyderabad’s top 10 start-ups will be chosen by HYSEA, which will sponsor them for one year mentoring by TiE by giving them associate membership of TiE Hyderabad.

–IANS

