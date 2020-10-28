IceWarp Launches New Features to Its Collaboration Suite in India

Read Article

IceWarp, a global player for developing email communication and collaboration solutions, has launched Deep Castle Gen 2 with a revamped modern design and whole new handy features. With the newly added features, the overall experience of the solution will be highly exceptional making email collaboration easy to use and secure for the customers. Pramod Sharda, CEO – IceWarp India & Middle East, announced the launch of Gen 2 of the software during a Press Conference conducted virtually on October 28, 2020. During the course of the event, he also elaborated upon IceWarp’s India Roadmap and Expansion Plans of 2021.

Features of Deep Castle Gen 2: Revolutionary dashboard to welcome you upon login

The new revamped Dashboard in IceWarp’s opening screen gives you access to the entire collaboration ecosystem, by logging into the Dashboard at login.icewarp.com one can navigate easily across all the components. With the latest update, users can easily check what’s new and can ask for help right from the Dashboard with Priority support and live support options. The new update will also facilitate in handling the tasks literally from anywhere with the help of the Mobile Conferencing App.

Easy to launch and password protected Conferences

Conferences come loaded with powerful features to make your team meetings a smooth operation, without installing anything. One can set up a conference call in advance, by just naming it, invite attendees, and even secure it with a password. Invitees will automatically receive an email with call details and a link to join. Conferences are available for all IceWarp users and support up to 70 participants and even non-IceWarp users can join for free from the browser without installing anything.

Improved Document and TeamChat collaboration options

New features of the TeamChat ensure easier and faster collaboration. TeamChat stream in Documents enable you to discuss document edits without losing focus. One can also make sure that everybody sees your update in a TeamChat room by simply mentioning @All members.

Brand new Desktop Client

Deep Castle’s desktop client got a new modern design with improved handy features. Its redesigned sidebar provides quick shortcuts to calendar, agenda, and contacts. One can instantly capture thoughts or jot down ideas with new Notes feature. One can avoid missing important emails with watch for reply feature and let you pin frequently used items with Favorites which saves time of repeatedly searching for them.

Speaking on the occasion, Adam Paclt, Global CEO, IceWarp quoted, “Looking closely at the current situation, we have seen a major shift towards Digital Transformation, we believe the coming months will unlock many opportunities for us in the market and boost our overall growth in India. We have been present in the Indian market for over five years and have always had our focus in providing our customers across industries with new and innovative solutions. Currently, we are investing heavily in the Indian market as we can see a huge potential in India market; invested multi-million dollars for cloud infrastructure to meet the growing number of customers.”

Meanwhile, IceWarp is already working on more updates that will be coming later this year. Deep Castle Gen-3 will have more improved features like; high-security mode with end-to-end encryption and recording in Conferences. Easy third-party integration in a couple of clicks, Video emails feature which is the future of email communication and will also add second-generation displays that will allow users to customize or white label the display.

Pramod Sharda, CEO – IceWarp India & Middle East commented, “With the current ongoing pandemic, it is no more a surprise that remote working is the next big change that is being adopted by most businesses, this has further reinstated the fact that Remote working collaboration solutions are a necessity, the current need-of-the-hour. Seamless communication and collaboration within teams and the outside world helps business run at an uninterrupted pace. We at IceWarp have constantly been working on updates and features under demand from our customers to make their experiences worthwhile”.

