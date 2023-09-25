IIT Madras’ Centre for Responsible AI partners with Ericsson

Indian Institute of Technology Madras’ (IIT Madras) Centre for Responsible AI (CeRAI) today announced that it is partnering Ericsson for joint research in the area of Responsible AI. To commemorate the occasion, a Symposium on Responsible AI for Networks of the Future was organized where leaders from Ericsson Research and IIT Madras participated to discuss the developments and advancements in the field of Responsible AI.

During the event held at the IIT Madras campus today, Ericsson signed an agreement to partner with CeRAI as a ‘Platinum Consortium Member’ for five years. Under this MoU, Ericsson Research will support and participate in all research activities at CeRAI.

The Centre for Responsible AI is an interdisciplinary research centre that envisions becoming a premier research centre for both fundamental and applied research in Responsible AI with immediate impact in deploying AI systems in the Indian ecosystem.

AI Research is of high importance to Ericsson as the 6G networks would be autonomously driven by AI algorithms.

Addressing the symposium, Chief Guest, Prof. Manu Santhanam, Dean (Industrial Consultancy and Sponsored Research), IIT Madras, said, “Research on AI will produce the tools for operating tomorrow’s businesses. IIT Madras strongly believes in impactful translational work in collaboration with the industry, and we are very happy to collaborate with Ericsson to do cutting edge R&D in this subject.”

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Magnus Frodigh, Global Head of Ericsson Research, said, “6G and future networks aim to seamlessly blend the physical and digital worlds, enabling immersive AR/VR experiences. While AI-controlled sensors connect humans and machines, responsible AI practices are essential to ensure trust, fairness, and privacy compliance. Our focus is on developing cutting-edge methods to enhance trust and explainability in AI algorithms for the public good. Our partnership with CERAI at IIT Madras is aligned with Indian Government’s vision for the Bharat 6G program.”.

A panel discussion on ‘Responsible AI for Networks of the future’ was organised to commemorate the partnership during the symposium and some of the current research activities being carried out at the Center for Responsible AI were showcased.

Elaborating on the partnership between CeRAI and Ericsson, Prof. B. Ravindran, Faculty Head, CeRAI, IIT Madras, and Robert Bosch Centre for Data Science and AI (RBCDSAI), IIT Madras, said, “Networks of the future will enable easier access to high performing AI systems. It is imperative that we embed responsible AI principles from the very beginning in such systems. Ericsson, being a leader in future networks is an ideal partner for CeRAI to drive the research and for facilitating adoption of responsible design of AI systems.”

Speaking about the work that would be taken up under this collaboration, Prof. B. Ravindran added, “With the advent of 5G and 6G networks, many critical applications are likely to be deployed on devices such as mobile phones. This requires new research to ensure that AI models and their predictions are explainable and to provide performance guarantees appropriate to the applications they are deployed in.”

The Speakers and Panellists of the Symposium include Prof. R. David Koilpillai, Qualcomm Institute Chair Professor, IIT Madras, Dr. Harish Guruprasad, Core Member, CeRAI, IIT Madras, Dr. Arun Rajkumar, Core member – CeRAI, Dr. Jorgen Gustafsson, Head of AI , Ericsson Research, Dr. Catrin Granbom, Head of Cloud Systems and Platforms, Ericsson Research, Kaushik Dey, Research Leader -AI/ML, Ericsson Research – India

Some of the key projects presented during this Symposium include: