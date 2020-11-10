Indium Software and Denodo announce strategic partners to deploy Data Virtualization capabilities

Read Article

Indium Software, a leading global digital technology services company has formed a strategic partnership with Denodo, the leader in data virtualization. With this partnership, Indium will enable enterprises in their digital transformation journey thereby improving business performance by helping them take timely decisions and reduce costs. Using the Denodo Platform, Indium aims to help businesses virtually integrate their varied data sources. This facilitates ease of data access for business users by developing a smart, stable, scalable infrastructure for data management, governance & security.

Indium’s collaboration with Denodo helps effectively use Data Virtualization to tap key capabilities like real-time connectivity, high performance and data services publishing. Denodo provides diverse connectivity to traditional data sources like databases, legacy systems and new sources like big data, web, social media and cloud. It works on the background to virtually combine all data sources and create a single source for users to access any data without worrying about underlying complexity. Leveraging Denodo’s inherent capabilities will enable Indium to broaden its solution offerings. This will further allow Indium to cater to its existing and new customers by allowing them to better manage their enterprise data assets.

“The Data Integration market is booming worldwide, hence, this strategic partnership with Denodo will help Indium Software to add business value in the right direction. The Denodo platform is the fastest and most efficient way for our customers to handle today and tomorrow’s data management challenges.”, said Mr. Satish Pala, Senior VP, Digital Solutions, Indium Software.

“Denodo is expanding its leadership in the Data Virtualization domain by forming partnerships with leading organizations that extend our reach to key customers globally.” said Suresh Chandrasekaran, Executive VP, Denodo. “Indium Software, with 20+ years of expertise providing bespoke solutions focusing on enterprise data management, data analytics and business intelligence will complement our business vision by delivering next-gen data management solutions to our customers.”

