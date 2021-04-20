Inflexor Ventures leads an investment round in Vitra.ai

Read Article

Inflexor Ventures, a deep-tech VC, has invested an undisclosed amount in content translation platform, Vitra.ai, as a part of its DeepTech Fellowship Program with Venture Capital firm 100X.VC.

Launched in December 2020, Vitra.ai is an AI based video translation platform which helps customers translate videos to 50 languages. Vitra.ai can translate content 10x faster and 80 per cent cheaper than most existing manual translation solutions.

Vitra.ai has both self-serve and managed service models where customers can translate any content (video, audio, speech-to-text, or text-to-speech) into 50 different languages with multiple voice profiles. The AI based platform is context aware and comes included with auto suggestion, auto correction, and semantic correction features.

While Vitra.ai’s primary focus would be on news, social media, and video content creators, they have also engaged with a broad spectrum of clients across industries such as edtech, media, fintech, healthtech etc. Vitra.ai‘s product roadmap includes development of voice cloning and emotion transfer technology.

Jatin Desai, Managing Partner, Inflexor Ventures said, “Vitra.ai’s vision of a future where content and communication are not limited by language barriers is something that resonates deeply with our values. We also hope that our partnership with 100X.VC will bring out many more such strong players in the DeepTech ecosystem.”

Ninad Karpe, Partner, 100X.VC said, “Our investment in Vitra.ai reflects the level of commitment with which both Inflexor Ventures and 100X.VC are driving the DeepTech Fellowship Program. We believe in the ‘Idea of India’ and that indigenous early stage startups can tap wide ranging global opportunities if they are given the right platform. Vitra.ai has a unique offering for the global markets and we are optimistic that their pioneering efforts in the AI space will scale rapidly.”

