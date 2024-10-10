Infosys and Microsoft Expand Strategic Collaboration to Accelerate Customer Adoption of The Microsoft Cloud and Generative AI

Infosys, a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, announced an expansion of its collaboration with Microsoft to help accelerate customer adoption of generative AI and Microsoft Azure, globally. The strategic collaboration is aimed at helping Infosys’ and Microsoft’s joint customers realise the value of their technology investments and secure transformative outcomes.

Infosys and Microsoft’s generative AI collaboration commenced when Infosys became an early adopter of GitHub Copilot, which enabled them to realize significant efficiencies in code modernisation and completion. Infosys is a top GitHub Copilot “customer zero” with currently over 18,000 developers who have generated and used more than 7 million lines of code from Copilot. Coupled with its recently launched, an industry-first, GitHub Center of Excellence (CoE), Infosys is uniquely positioned to offer enterprise AI innovation to customers around the world.

In addition, Infosys was chosen as a strategic supplier to support Cloud and AI workloads for Microsoft’s enterprise customers. Infosys will infuse Microsoft’s generative AI suite of offerings across its Solution IP portfolio to bring unique capabilities to market, helping clients achieve cost-efficiency, scalability, and agility.

In conjunction with Microsoft’s technology and its own industry-leading AI and Cloud suite of offerings, Infosys Topaz and Infosys Cobalt, as well as its AI-powered marketing suite Infosys Aster, the collaboration will help enhance customer experiences and drive the global adoption of enterprise AI.

The scope of this expanded collaboration will include:

Financial Services – Infosys’ domain expertise with Finacle, alongside Microsoft’s advanced capabilities will enable financial institutions to engage, innovate, operate, and transform more efficiently.

Healthcare – Infosys Helix, a next-gen healthcare payer platform built on Microsoft Azure, uses AI/ML automation to optimise patient outcomes, will provide access to care, and enhance constituent experiences, while streamlining processes and reducing costs.

Supply Chain – This sector will see optimised processes and increased agility through the combined strengths of TradeEdge and Azure OpenAI service.

Telecommunications – Microsoft’s generative AI and Infosys Live Operations platforms will deliver enhanced connectivity and customer experiences.

Infosys Energy Management Solution, coupled with Microsoft’s commitment to sustainability, will accelerate the NetZero journey for customers.

Customer service – Infosys Cortex, an AI-driven customer engagement platform, integrates Microsoft GenAI and Copilot to deliver specialised and individualised copilot assistance to every member of a customer service organisation.

Many of these solutions will be available on Azure Marketplace, allowing customers to utilise their Microsoft Azure Consumption Commitment (MACC), creating a mutually beneficial market proposition.

As the collaboration grows, both companies are also focusing on sharing best practices for Responsible AI. Infosys is a key partner in The Microsoft Responsible AI Partner Initiative, contributing to the development of ethical AI guidelines through Infosys’ Responsible AI (RAI) Office. Skilling efforts are also part of the collaboration, ensuring that the workforce is equipped with the necessary expertise to support these initiatives.

Anand Swaminathan, EVP and Global Industry Leader – Communications, Media and Technology, Infosys, said, “This collaboration addresses various business problems by delivering heightened value to clients through a customer-centric approach, providing scalability, agility, and cost-efficiency across key sectors like Finance, Healthcare, Supply Chain, and Telecommunications. As Infosys and Microsoft embark on this transformative journey together, we are poised to redefine industry standards and empower organisations to thrive in the era of generative AI.”

Microsoft’s joint customers realise the value of their technology investments and secure transformative outcomes.

Nicole Dezen, Chief Partner Officer at Microsoft, said, “Our expanded collaboration with Infosys will transform industries, enhance business operations, elevate employee experiences, and deliver new value for customers. Together, we will harness the power of generative AI to deliver innovative solutions, drive AI Adoption and enable unprecedented innovation for customers.”