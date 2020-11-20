Ingram Micro adds EDB to its Advanced Solutions Portfolio in ASEAN & Hong Kong Region

Read Article

Ingram Micro, a leading provider of global logistics and supply chain management solutions has been appointed as a regional distributor for EDB. Through this new relationship, Ingram Micro will add EDB’s PostgreSQL software suite to its advanced solutions portfolio in the ASEAN & Hong Kong region, namely Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia & Hong Kong.

As a leading distributor in the region, Ingram Micro utilizes its vast global infrastructure to deliver cloud, mobility, technology lifecycle, supply chain and technology solutions, to enable businesses to operate efficiently and successfully in the markets they serve.

EDB is the largest dedicated provider of PostgreSQL products and solutions worldwide. Its mission is to help customers plug into PostgreSQL, so they can accelerate innovation on premises, in the cloud, or in a hybrid environment. The company offers global support, professional services, and training to help customers around the world supercharge PostgreSQL to control risk, manage costs and scale efficiently.

“With the increasing customer demand in hybrid infrastructure and containerized applications to drive efficiency, we are excited to add EDB to our advanced solutions portfolio, enabling Ingram Micro to bring more versatility and solution offerings to our partners and their customers”, said Francis Choo, VP & CCE, ASEAN HK, Global Partner Engagement – APAC, Ingram Micro Asia Ltd. “Aligning to our solution use case strategy, this relationship opens up new opportunities of synergized collaboration with our key vendors like Red Hat, IBM and HPE. We look forward to bringing more value to the channel ecosystem in the region, and leading our partners as the solution aggregator”, he added.

“Teaming with Ingram Micro is a great opportunity to represent and license the EDB database management system and tools across multiple markets in Asia, through established and extensive distribution channels. EDB continues to expand its business in Asia, and the Ingram Micro relationship will support this rapid growth into its enterprise, SME and government clients”, said Graham Pullen, VP, Sales, Asia Pacific & Japan.

