Intel announces new program for AI PC software developers and hardware vendors

Intel Corporation today announced the creation of two new artificial intelligence (AI) initiatives as part of the AI PC Acceleration Program: the AI PC Developer Program and the addition of independent hardware vendors to the program. These are critical milestones in Intel’s pursuit of enabling the software and hardware ecosystem to optimise and maximise AI on more than 100 million Intel-based AI PCs through 2025.

“We have made great strides with our AI PC Acceleration Program by working with the ecosystem. Today, with the addition of the AI PC Developer Program, we are expanding our reach to go beyond large ISVs and engage with small- and medium-sized players and aspiring developers. Our goal is to drive a frictionless experience by offering a broad set of tools including the new AI-ready Developer Kit,” says Carla Rodriguez, Intel vice president and general manager of Client Software Ecosystem Enabling.

What the New Programs Do: The AI PC Developer Program is designed specifically for software developers and independent software vendors (ISVs) to deliver a frictionless developer experience and make it easy for developers to adopt new AI technologies at scale. It provides access to tools, workflows, AI-deployment frameworks and developer kits that include the latest Intel hardware featuring the Intel® Core™ Ultra processor.

The updated developer resource pages provide a convenient one-stop shop for developers to access AI PC and client-focused toolkits, documentation and training. These collated resources aim to help developers take full advantage of Intel Core Ultra processor technologies to maximise AI and machine learning (ML) application performance and accelerate new use cases.

Developers can join Intel’s AI PC Acceleration Program and learn more about Intel’s global partner network that is working to maximise AI performance in the PC industry.

The addition of independent hardware vendors (IHV) to the AI PC Acceleration Program provides the opportunity for IHVs to prepare, optimise and enable their hardware for Intel AI PCs. Qualified partners gain access to Intel’s Open Labs, where they receive technical and co-engineering support early in the development phase of their hardware solutions and platforms. Additionally, through this program, Intel provides reference hardware so that qualified IHV partners can test and optimise their technology so that it runs as efficiently as possible at time of launch.

“Intel has already onboarded 150 hardware vendors around the world into our AI PC Accelerator Program,” said Matt King, senior director of Client Hardware Ecosystem at Intel. “We’re excited to scale our innovative hardware and software solutions to bring this momentum to our broad, open ecosystem of developers.”

IHV and developers can register to join the AI Acceleration Program for IHVs. Intel is working with its hardware partners to innovate and lift the AI PC experience to new heights. Join Intel on the journey to accelerate the innovation.

Why It Matters: AI will fundamentally change many aspects of people’s lives, including how they work, learn, connect and create. With optimised software and hardware, powered by Intel’s leading-edge platform – central processing units, neural processing units and graphics processing units – everyone can harness the benefits of AI with an AI PC. Intel collaborates across a broad and open ecosystem so that end users can experience enhanced performance, productivity, innovation and creativity. Intel is driving advancements in the AI PC era while empowering ISVs and IHVs.

Through its programs, Intel delivers additional value to developers, including:

Improved Compatibility: With access to the latest Intel Core Ultra developer kits and optimisation and software tools, developers can ensure their software and apps run smoothly on the latest Intel processors, enhancing compatibility and the overall end-user experiences.

With access to the latest Intel Core Ultra developer kits and optimisation and software tools, developers can ensure their software and apps run smoothly on the latest Intel processors, enhancing compatibility and the overall end-user experiences. Performance Optimisation: Optimising software for specific hardware architectures early in the development cycle can lead to performance enhancements and efficiency. This will enable better performance once AI PCs are widely available.

Optimising software for specific hardware architectures early in the development cycle can lead to performance enhancements and efficiency. This will enable better performance once AI PCs are widely available. Expanded Market Opportunities and Global Scale: Collaboration with Intel and its broad and open ecosystem of AI-enabled partners presents opportunities to scale through the ecosystem as well as to enter new markets and win across industries.

Intel offers a wide variety of toolkits for AI developers to leverage and is bringing over 300 AI-accelerated features to market through 2024 with Intel Core Ultra processors across 230 designs from 12 global original equipment manufacturers.