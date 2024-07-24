Intelics Cloud Expands its Footprint in South India in Collaboration with STPI

Intelics Cloud, a growing cloud infrastructure solutions provider, today announced the launch of its second availability zone in Chennai. This expansion marks a significant milestone in meeting the evolving cloud computing needs of Indian enterprises, particularly in the southern region, amidst a rapidly growing Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) sector. This initiative is further strengthened by a strategic collaboration with Software Technology Parks of India (STPI). The partnership aims to create a robust ecosystem that will empower businesses across the southern region to leverage world-class cloud infrastructure.

Building on the positive response in Western India, Intelics Cloud has identified substantial potential in South India’s dynamic business landscape. The Chennai facility has service uptime of 99.98% with technical experts maintaining the data centre 24×7, 365 days. The facility will serve as a hub for the entire South Indian region, including Bangalore, Hyderabad, Coimbatore, and Cochin. This state-of-the-art infrastructure oﬀers various storage options and ﬂexible networking capabilities to meet diverse business requirements. The company recognises significant opportunities in sectors such as Manufacturing, Textile, Engineering, and IT & ITeS, which are driving the demand for ﬂexible, compliant cloud solutions.

Intelics Cloud’s expansion addresses critical market needs, particularly in data localisation and compliance. Importantly, Intelics Cloud’s services are fully compliant with the guidelines set by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), aligning with the government’s vision for secure and robust cloud infrastructure in India.

“Our expansion into South India is not just about growth; it’s about empowering the region’s businesses with the tools they need to innovate and compete globally. We’re bringing our expertise in hyper-ﬂexible cloud solutions to sectors that are pivotal to India’s economic future. This facility signiﬁcantly enhances our ability to meet the diverse needs of enterprises across various sectors. Partnering with STPI will help us solidify our commitment to serving the growing cloud computing needs of Indian enterprises,” said the company spokesperson for Intelics Cloud.

The STPI spokesperson commented on the collaboration, “STPI is committed to fostering technological growth and creating a robust digital ecosystem in India. MSITS’s association with Intelics Cloud represents a signiﬁcant step towards creating a robust, indigenous cloud ecosystem. Together, we’re setting the stage for the next wave of digital innovation in South India.”

Intelics Cloud’s oﬀerings provide commitment to hyper-ﬂexibility and indigenous solutions, tailored to address the unique challenges Indian businesses face. The company’s innovative approach includes INR billing, which mitigates currency ﬂuctuation risks and enables more accurate financial planning. Intelics Cloud’s support for hybrid ecosystems also allows companies to seamlessly integrate on-premises infrastructure with cloud services, providing a ﬂexible transition path for organisations at various stages of cloud adoption. As the demand for indigenous, ﬂexible cloud solutions continues to rise, Intelics Cloud is poised to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of cloud computing in India.

The ‘Right Cloud for the Right Workload’ strategy enables businesses to optimise their cloud usage based on specific needs, ensuring cost-eﬀectiveness and performance efficiency. By oﬀering these hyper-ﬂexible solutions, Intelics Cloud empowers Indian businesses to rapidly adapt to changing market conditions, scale resources as needed, and maintain compliance with evolving regulations, ultimately enhancing their competitiveness in the global market.