Intellect launches iTurmeric FinCloud on IBM Public Cloud

Intellect Design Arena has introduced iTurmeric FinCloud on IBM public cloud, the industry’s most secure and open public cloud for business. Additionally, Intellect Design Arena is one of the first financial services ISVs onboarding their offerings to the financial services-ready public cloud, once available, to provide its powerful industry solutions to leading financial institutions around the world, while addressing security and compliance readiness, and resiliency.

As global financial institutions continue to embark on their fast-paced digital journeys, it is imperative they leverage cloud-based fintech solutions to mitigate the business challenges arising from changing market conditions and meet customer expectations. Intellect’s iTurmeric FinCloud empowers banks to prioritise their operating models and focus on innovation to offer their customers a gamut of tailored-made products. By offering iTurmeric FinCloud on IBM financial services-ready public cloud, Intellect extends its presence in advanced and emerging economies by offering financial institutions innovative cloud-based solutions to accelerate their digital transformation journey.

Arun Jain, Chairman and Managing Director of Intellect Design Arena said, “We at Intellect are excited to collaborate with our long-standing partner IBM, to deliver innovative financial services solutions to establish viable platforms for the next era in banking through their financial services-ready public cloud.” Speaking about the API-first “iTurmeric FinCloud”, on this occasion, Arun said that, “Most of the banks across the world are still saddled with legacy platforms which are hampering them from participating in the experience economy. iTurmeric FinCloud will give these banks a very novel and unique way of progressively modernising, using Turmeric tools without the risk of rip and replacement. Today iTurmeric FinCloud already has retail banking, lending, origination, and Corporate banking API and Turmeric API manager to create new relevant user journeys on the fly. We will continue to add relevant API’s.”

He further added, “Our collaboration with IBM was a natural progression to help financial institutions address today’s economic pressures around regulation, security and resiliency. IBM’s market penetration and range of services are the perfect complements for our product expertise.”

Shanker Ramamurthy, GM Strategy & Market Development: Global Industries, Platforms & Blockchain, IBM said, “We are pleased to continue our engagement with Intellect and support its journey to bring iTurmeric to the IBM financial services-ready public cloud.”

He further added, “IBM is committed to helping clients overcome the challenges of the financial services industry, including the need for continuous compliance, security and resiliency. By bringing Intellect’s iTurmeric FinCloud platform to the financial services-ready public cloud, we’re helping drive innovation throughout the industry.”

