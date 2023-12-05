Iris Global Connects 500 branches of Bank of Baroda, Delivers HFCL Wifi Switches worth Rs 12 crore thru Mumbai partner

India’s most preferred IT distribution company “Iris Global Services” has recently supplied HFCL wifi switches for over 500 Bank of Baroda’s Branches in the state of Gujarat thru its Mumbai Partner M/s Dynacons Systems & Solutions who have installed them to connect all BoBs Computing Devices such as Desktops, Laptops and Servers to help the bank deliver better efficiency.

Himachal Futuristic Communications Ltd, (HFCL) is one of the largest private sector Indian telecom companies. It manufactures state-of-the-art telecom equipment besides delivering innovative and customised end to end turnkey telecom solutions. They are a global leader in “Make in India” telecommunication products such as -optical fiber cables and intelligent power systems & implements telecommunication networks.

Iris Global has recently been brought in for distribution of HFCL’s Telecom products such as – Access Points, Switches and Antennas for SMB & Enterprise users thru its Channel Partners and Distribution Network across 24 cities pan India.

Speaking to newsman, Mr Manoj Sharma, Product Manager Iris Global Services said -“We have supplied 1750 nos of L2 Managed Switches with fiber port from HFCL worth Rs 12 crore to our partner Dynacons Systems & Solution. They are strong in Banking IT and networking services.”

HFCL switches allow enterprises to connect computing devices thru widely implemented user friendly last mile connectivity with better efficiency.

“HFCL products are highly user-friendly. They have immediate use in SMB & Enterprise connectivity. Their performance in today’s time makes it a necessity.” said Ms Neena Vats, Vice President – Iris Global.

The HFCL products carry a certification and come with a replacement warranty.They are largely used by Govt, SMBs & Enterprise customers for their perfect connectivity

“We are happy to see HFCL high technology telecom products being delivered by our partners. They perform with better connectivity for small, medium and large consumer sectors” said Mr Sanjiv Krishen, Founder Chairman, Iris Global Services.

Iris is briskly supplying orders for networking and wifi products for Enterprise

and Banking sectors – while adding to its portfolio products of immediate use

and high demands.