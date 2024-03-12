Iris Global supplies Gujarat Refineries Dell Storage and Servers worth Rs 8 crore through Surat Partner

Recently awarded as the “National Level Leading Distributor 2023 “Iris Global Services” has supplied their Surat Partner “Transit Electronics Ltd” Dell Servers & Storage Solution worth Rs 14 Crore for their client Gujarat Refineries for providing them a Unified Control Room.

Transit Electronics has been a young Iris Global partner since last 3 years.

They have been supplying for the State and Federal projects at Gujarat.

Gujarat Refineries’ mammoth plant spread across 6 clusters. Transit provided them with a Centralised Control Room for monitoring various installed CCTV cameras, Detection Fire and Safety devicesat the Plants, Admin Room and Admin Block that could be controlled and monitored from a centralised location.

For running the infrastructure Dell Servers were installed and for all needed backup Dell Storage devices were commissioned.

Transit has their head office at Surat with a branch office at Ahmedabad

They have commenced business as a Value-added System Integrator in 2001.

Transit has clocked a revenue of Rs 105 Cr last fiscal closing in March 2023

while this fiscal they are expecting to cross Rs 130 crore .

Speaking to newsman, Mr Deepesh Dasadia, MD Transit Electronics said-

“Iris Global has delivered Server and Storage products worth over Rs 4 crore

last year. This year we have already completed Rs 8 Cr of business as of now, but owing to Gujarat Political situation many of our order might get prolonged to next year. However we are looking forwardto complete another Rs 20 crore of business with Iris by this fiscal ending”

“We are very happy and satisfied with Iris Global and the way they are supporting us. Mira Patel from Iris Ahmedabad office has been visiting us at our Surat office for giving all Dell related support.” Dasadia concluded.

Iris has been preferred for their well managed logistics and deliveries on time

services. They load orders upfront while keeping their partners updated at each and every step of the process. Iris is flexible and even makes deliveries from their warehouse beyond business hours.

“Transit has been catering for Govt and PSU projects of the state. We provide them with latest Products & Technologies for projects. We support them with prompt feedback, logistical services and quick deliveries which keep our relation going” said Ms Mira Patel, Branch Manager, Iris Global, Ahmedabad.

Iris Global in the recent past had supplied Dell Computers to a large PSU Bank

under their Tech Refresh Scheme. It has supplied Computing Tabs for Banking Insurance Communion.

Iris has now supplied Dell storage, Dell Servers, Dell Switches and Dell Computing worth Rs 8 crore to facilitate the installation at the Gujarat Refinery.

“Transitis our young, valued partner. They have remarkable ability in the Government sector.I congratulate Deepesh and his team for advising Dell products for Gujarat Refinery and installing them at their Unified Control Room. Dell is remarkably known for latest technology stability and performance. We are happy to offer best Products & Services for Transit’s future projects at all times” said Mr Sanjiv Krishen, Founder-CMD Iris Global Services.