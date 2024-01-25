Iris Global delivers APC UPS for PRL-ISRO Data Centre, through Ahmedabad partner

Awarded as the “Most Popular IT Distribution House of India” by a Premier IT publication, the Delhi based Iris Global Services have recently supplied APC (now Schneider Electric) Hi Power UPS systems for PRL (Physical Research Laboratory, under the aegis of ISRO) through their Ahmedabad partner “APPCOM Infotech LLP”

Appcom is an SI and a IT Solutions and Service provider specialising in the

critical federal installation sectors. They are a new Iris Global partner since 2021.

Appcom has supplied & installed 1 Petaflop HPC (High Performance Compute cluster) Super Computer for the PRL – ISRO for their Data Center.

Appcom has procured a 225 kva APC Symmetra Modular UPS to empower the Super computer from Iris Global worth Rs 1.25 Cr.. This Modular UPS shall provide all required power backup for the highly critical installation.

Speaking to newsman Jignesh Prajapati, a technocrat, ex CMC and now a startup Founder Director at Appcom Infotech LLP said “ We have procured the required APC UPS from Iris Global .Their Ahmedabad office managers Mira Patel and Vishal Bhatt coordinated excellently giving us with timely updates and delivering on time. As we are a start-up, Iris’s Director Kamini Talwar helped us with required credit that made the transaction go smoothly “

In the Government critical installation sectors Appcom has done appreciable projects. It is presently handling 2 locations viz –SAC (Space Applications Center) and the PRL, both are under the ages of ISRO.

They have commenced business since 2019 and in 2021 they have become an Iris partner operating from Ahmedabad, the state of Gujarat.

Mira Patel, Branch Manager Ahmedabad IGS said “ Appcom has a good understanding in research areas at ISRO. They are planning expansion to other locations. We are always ready to offer them right product and services at all time”

Iris Global has been awarded as “ The Most Popular IT Distribution House of India ”for their quick response, delivering on time, their impeccable personal touch and service make their customers comfortable.

Also keeping in mind Iris Global’s performance in the distribution industry of IT Computers, Mobile and IT related products and accessories across the country.