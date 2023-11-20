Iris Global Facilitates Rs 10 Cr HP Compute Product Delivery for Galgotias University’s AI Learning Lab

With the rush for AI Learning among students accelerating at a

phenomenal speed, “ Galgotias ”, located at Greater Noida adjoining the NCR, has recently invested in AI Learning Lab using Hewlett Packard (HP) Technology Products.

Iris Global Services supplied for the academia’s infrastructure thru multiple order with HP Compute products worth Rs 10 crore spanning Desktop PCs, Workstations Servers – thru its Gurugram partner “Delta IT Network” Delta, is a Gurugram based IT solution provider known for delivering meaningful infrastructure in EduTech, Manufacturing, BFSI, Pharmam Automobile industry amongst others since 2 decades.

Galgotias University has pulled in a record 30,000 new admissions for their programs – have chosen Delta as their Solutions partner for developing, innovating the infrastructure requirements for Ai Labs setup.

Delta tied up with HP as their Technology Product partner.

“We have been working with HP in the past, this time we have invested heavily in HP systems, and I feel we have made the right decision,” said Dr Dhruv Galgotia, CEO Galgotias University.

With AI being the current flavour with students and many are opting for it,

as it offers endless opportunities for young minds, both in and outside the country.

“The AI implementation has been there for quite some time. With rapid changes in technology, we are further strengthening our AI department. We are now talking about regenerative AI, which is ChatGPT and how we can use this effectively; the entire world is talking about it. With the ascending trend we will be doubling the investment in two years,” Galgotia added.

Speaking to newsman Deepanshu Chauhan, CEO Delta IT Networks, said, “Iris has helped us in stitching the deal. They supported us with flexible payments and expedited the deliveries in 4 weeks instead of 6, which HP generally delivers from China” “Their relations with HP have proved beneficial for us. Our customers have gained enormous trust and are keen on closing many more orders.”

Delta IT Network commissioned Galgotias Univ’s AI Lab by deploying over

1500 HP Desktops, Workstations and Servers amidst other compute products and software languages, NCERT and CBSE courses wares.

“Our business for HP products stands exclusively with Iris. We are very comfortable with their team – Rinki Sharma, Pankaj Dhingra & Kamini Talwar coordinating with us,” Chauhan added.

Iris Global Services Director – Kamini Talwar said, “We have a strong relation with Delta. They are doing appreciable business on HP products in Education, Automobile and Pharmaceutical Sectors. Iris is helping them with efficient logistics & services, matching financial support to help them grow further & beyond.”

“Delta has a young dynamic team, with good understanding in delivering right solutions. We are always ready to deploy our network, hold stocks and make deliveries for their last mile customers,” said Rinki Sharma, Business Manager North, Iris Global Services

“Iris has made significant supplies in digital education for federal initiatives and

thru states, pan Indian. It has delivered for various private academies as well as

for overseas educational projects. We are happy to supply HP products for Galgotias,” said Mr Sanjiv Krishen, CMD Iris Global Services.

Delta is looking forward to close various HP deals worth Rs 25 cr with Iris this fiscal.

“It has been a very pleasant experience working with Delta and their Distributor Partner Iris Global and we have chosen our partners very carefully,” Galgotia concluded.