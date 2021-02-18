iValue and CryptoMill Technologies team up to provide enhanced data security

Read Article

iValue InfoSolutions has announced their association with CryptoMill Technologies, a company focused solely on providing advanced data security solutions for large enterprises and cloud environments. iValue provides a myriad of solutions in terms of data protection and these solutions have now become the most sought after by enterprises due to the change in the work environment from traditional to remote working. The solutions not only optimize the team’s productivity but also help them work securely. The teaming of iValue and CryptoMill will be an added advantage to the customers who are looking for newer security solutions and data security tops the list.

“Traditional encryption does not persist on the file level when data is at rest. Typically, data at rest is protected with a “secure” barrier or firewall. This may be easily bypassed by malicious individuals thereby leaving sensitive documents stored on email, or other servers, vulnerable to threats (internal & external). With Circles of Trust encryption persists on the file level meaning that all data at rest remains encrypted, thus completely secure in the event of a data breach. Our Partnership with CryptoMill is another step towards bringing the world-class solutions for our partners and customers,” said Nagendra Bhaskar, National Business Manager at iValue InfoSolutions.

Data security is of paramount importance as organizations, in reality, don’t have a choice than accepting the fact that they need a robust data security solution, if not the cost to be paid is high. iValue’s focus is to help organizations in efficient digital transformation and help adopt a secure and powerful WFH solution and with digital transformation comes the concern about data security. iValue’s virtualization and cloud security, high-class SSL/VPN security, 2 factors authentication among other solutions aid in data security.

“Be like the cliff against which the waves continually break; but it stands firm and tames the fury of the water around it – Marcus Aurelius. As the COVID-19 pandemic is causing enormous social disruption, economic hardship and tragic loss of life, this is the time to step up and demonstrate Inspirational Leadership. Each one of us must play our part and stand up fearlessly against cybercriminals and do what is needed to protect all that is sacred to our work and our country,” said Nandini Jolly, President & CEO at CryptoMill Cybersecurity Solutions.

