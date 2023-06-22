Jabra launched AI-powered updates to PanaCast 50 Room System for hybrid video conferencing

Jabra, a leader in personal sound and hybrid work solutions, announced new AI-powered features for its PanaCast 50 and PanaCast 50 Room System at InfoComm 2023. Hybrid meetings are top of mind for businesses, with Jabra research* revealing that 80% of all meetings globally are either fully virtual or hybrid. So, it is important that employees get the most out of their meetings, regardless of where they are joining from.

To address this need, in collaboration with Microsoft, Jabra is introducing new updates to its PanaCast 50 video bar, including Microsoft IntelliFrame with multiple video streams, as well as face and voice recognition functionality**. These new features aid Microsoft’s next-generation AI tools, including intelligent meeting recap in Teams Premium to revolutionize meeting experiences.

PanaCast 50 enables productivity powered by AI

As organizations strive to increase productivity in light of hybrid working, Jabra’s collaboration with Microsoft unlocks a new era of inclusive and dynamic communication. The PanaCast 50 will be one of the first intelligent front-of-the-room Teams Rooms on Windows video bar to enable Microsoft IntelliFrame with multiple video streams. Additionally, with Teams’ voice recognition capabilities, the PanaCast 50 allows in-room participants to maintain their identity in the meeting transcript, aiding AI-based productivity tools.

With intelligent recap in Teams Premium, you’ll get automatically generated meeting notes, recommended tasks, and personalized highlights to help you get the information most important to you, even if you miss the meeting. Meanwhile, Microsoft IntelliFrame gives each in-room participant a dedicated camera view, providing a more inclusive remote experience and providing an optimized front-row experience in room-to-room meetings.

Both features play a key role in helping employees to have more productive meetings, get up to speed on focus topics, organize key discussion points, and summarize actions so that the entire group understands the next steps.

PanaCast 50 enables dynamic communication by facial and vocal identity technology

The new multiple video stream functionality enables remote users in the Teams meeting to have a better view of who is in the meeting room with three video streams: the first stream is the current speaker, the second stream is for the previous speaker, and the third stream is the full panoramic room view of the meeting room or space, so no individual is excluded. The upcoming face recognition functionality allows in room participants – upon authorization with individual enrollment – to display their names to remote users and populate the meeting room roster.

Voice recognition functionality – upon individual enrollment – enables in room participants to maintain their identify in the meeting transcript, enabling more precise intelligent recaps for users with a Teams Premium license.

Hybrid meetings are also taken to the next level as the system comes equipped with the Jabra Intelligent Meeting Space. The new features allow customers to set a meeting room or space virtual boundary with PanaCast 50, so that people within the defined space are fully included, whereas people outside of the boundary are not inadvertently included. The new feature allows PanaCast50 to exclude people who are visible through glass walls and are not part of the meeting.

Peter Jayaseelan, Vice President & Managing Director – South Asia and Head – Public Sector (APAC), Jabra says, “As technology advances, our commitment to enhancing the modern workplace is becoming increasingly unwavering. Like we say Hybrid working is here to stay and we, at Jabra, are constantly looking for ways to harness the power of cutting-edge AI technologies to revolutionize the modern working environment, which requires right tech deployment. With the AI-powered updates to Jabra PanaCast 50, we are transforming the way professionals connect and collaborate. These features will help professionals foster productivity and connectivity like never before. Now unlock the power of true collaboration with PanaCast 50.”

Albert Kooiman, Senior Director, Microsoft Teams Devices Partner Engineering and Certification at Microsoft says, “Microsoft Teams leverages the power of AI to create unique user experiences before, during and after Teams meetings, to enhance employee inclusion and drive natural collaboration. Jabra and Microsoft closely worked together on the PanaCast 50 to make this device an essential component of unlocking these AI powered features for individuals, teams, and businesses.”

Building a next generation device management platform.

Jabra is looking to bring the same level of innovation into the device management side of our collaboration solution space. With IT managers and partners, the task of managing their installed devices is a vital success factor and Jabra PanaCast customers are no different. Jabra’s intelligent meeting room solutions require a management platform that takes full advantage of all the capabilities on offer, while also ensuring we reduce time and effort spent managing them. This reimagined management platform is planned for wider availability by the end of this year.