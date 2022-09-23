Krsnaa uses AI to deliver quality diagnostics to the rural hinterlands of India 

Krsnaa Diagnostics, India’s largest diagnostics player and pioneer in tele-radiology has made a significant step to leverage Artificial Intelligence (AI) to improve the diagnostics outcome. Krsnaa Diagnostics will set up tele-pathology reporting centre in Pune, to use AI100 to digitize its entire network of pathology labs. For this, Krsnaa Diagnostics has tied up with SigTuple to use AI powered technology to automate the manual microscopy process across its entire pathology network.

The tie-up is expected to significantly reduce the turnaround time, standardize reporting quality and increase efficiency. Globally, artificial intelligence assisted digital microscopy is the way forward for pathology. Digital microscopy is the process in which a physical sample is digitally imaged through a microscopic lens. This makes it possible for pathologists to review them remotely, without having to ship the samples to the reference laboratory, as the digital conversion can happen at site.

SigTuple AI100 is the premier solution for AI assisted digital pathology. It is also the only digital pathology solution available, which is economical and robust enough for wide scale adoption in emerging markets.

Commenting on the collaboration, Tathagato Rai Dastidar, Founder & CEO of SigTuple said, “SigTuple started in 2015 with a singular goal – to make quality healthcare more accessible, more accurate and more affordable. AI100 was built to solve the problem of digital pathology with that aim in mind. We are very excited to see that vision coming true in real life, solving real world problems in rural India, in partnership with KRSNAA Diagnostics. We hope to replicate this success in the rest of the world very soon.”

Highlighting on the positive impact, Dr. Ravinder Sethi, Chief Operating Officerfrom Krsnaa Diagnostics said, “We are glad and proud to collaborate with SigTuple and with the tie-up, Krsnaa Diagnostics has moved a step closer in making healthcare accessible for all. We are a staunch believer of technology enabled quality diagnostics at affordable costs. The SigTuple’s AI100 will be deployed across our laboratories. To begin with, we have commenced deployment in Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Maharashtra.”

Echoing similar opinion, COO of Pathology Services at Krsnaa Diagnostics, Dr. Manish Dattatreya Karekar, said, “One of the major challenges that any diagnostics provider faces in setting up quality diagnostic centres outside of the large urban areas, is the availability of pathologists. In the absence of a pathologist at site in laboratories outside urban areas, these samples need to be shipped to central reference laboratories for review. This tie-up will help the pathologists work efficiently and bring standardization in reporting processes