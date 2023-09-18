Kyndryl Foundation Launches to Power Progress in Local Communities

Kyndryl, the world’s largest IT infrastructure services provider, announced the launch of the Kyndryl Foundation, a private, nonprofit foundation that delivers trust-based philanthropic grants to support communities through programs that address critical societal issues. The launch of the Kyndryl Foundation complements the company’s global corporate citizenship program and signifies Kyndryl’s commitment to making a positive social impact in line with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals.

“Kyndryl became independent nearly two years ago with the mission of being at the heart of progress for our customers, our communities, and society at large,” said Una Pulizzi, Kyndryl Foundation President and Kyndryl Global Head of Corporate Affairs. “We’re restless in our pursuit to tackle challenges that society faces, and we look forward to supporting nonprofit organisations that share our commitment to foster education and career development, mitigate the effects of climate change and create an inclusive economy.”

Kyndryl Foundation Focuses on Cybersecurity Education In Its Inaugural Year

In today’s highly disruptive environment, there is a growing increase in cyberattacks on organisations of all sizes. To address the global need for a more skilled workforce to combat these threats, this year’s Foundation grants will be awarded to organisations that advance cybersecurity education in underserved communities. In addition, grants will be given to non-governmental organisations that empower underserved communities with vital resources and services.

The funding will focus on two specific areas of cybersecurity education:

Growing an Inclusive Cybersecurity Workforce – This category aims to address the shortage of trained cybersecurity professionals by funding organisations and programs that provide cybersecurity skills and job placement programs for underrepresented learners and job seekers.

Preparing Nonprofits to Be Cyberattack-Smart – This category supports nonprofits through education and consulting, as they look to strengthen their cybersecurity defenses and remain resilient in a growing threat environment.