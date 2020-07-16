Lava launches Service on Wheels for smartphones

Read Article

Lava mobile has launched a unique customer service program to provide service and repair facility to its customers at their location. Lava’s Service on Wheels will enable customers to get access to Lava service centre at their city/town/village without having to travel to the service centres for fixing their phones.

Lava’s Service on Wheels has been launched in districts of UP, Haryana, Rajasthan, Karnataka and Bihar and will be expanded to 300+ locations by the end of the year. This is in addition to Lava’s current service strength of 800+ service centres throughout the country.

Satya Sati, Head- Customer Service, Lava International said- “Providing excellent after sales service to our customers along with quick turnaround time has been our key focus at Lava. We understand that during these unprecedented times there is a lot of anxiety and apprehension in travelling to the nearest service centre. To ease our customers we thought of this unique program through which we can take our service centres to our customers.”

Service on Wheels is being offered through Lava authorised technicians who will travel to nearby areas/markets including rural locations and help their customers. These Lava authorized technicians will follow the requisite social distancing norms. Technician will carry all necessary spare parts and replacement devices and repair the handset on the spot. In case of any major repairs the handset will be taken to the service centre and delivered to the customer during the next visit of service on wheels.

