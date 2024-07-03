Lenovo India elevates Rohit Midha as Executive Director for its enterprise business

Lenovo announced the elevation of Rohit Midha as the Executive Director of its Enterprise Business in India. Based in Mumbai, Rohit will be responsible for driving end-to-end growth, and innovation for Lenovo India’s enterprise business. He will work closely with Solutions & Services Group and Infrastructure Solutions Group to capitalise on the next wave of growth opportunities driven by AI.

Commenting on Rohit’s elevation, Shailendra Katyal, Managing Director, Lenovo India, said, “Rohit is not new to Lenovo. He brings a strong track record of success, extensive experience, and deep industry insight to our enterprise business in India. With Lenovo’s focus on AI-driven transformation, Rohit’s return to the India Enterprise business will be instrumental in advancing the company’s progress and enhancing our ability to deliver exceptional value to our customers.”

Rohit Midha assumes his new position following his tenure as Director of Solutions and Services Group where he spearheaded Lenovo’s worldwide strategy to establish itself as an integrated solutions provider for customers and businesses alike. During his 10+ years at the company, Rohit has managed cross-functional teams, pioneered new business initiatives, and deployed innovative strategies to enable revenue generation and profit management. With a career spanning more than 26 years, Rohit demonstrates a visionary leadership style coupled with strategic acumen and strong execution.

Before joining Lenovo, Rohit held various leadership roles at Bharti at their head office and circle levels; across mobile, fixed line, and communication solutions.