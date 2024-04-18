LTIMindtree Collaborates with Vodafone to Deliver Connected, Smart IoT and Industry X.0 Solutions

LTIMindtree, a global technology consulting and digital solutions company, has collaborated with Vodafone, a global leader in managed Internet of Things (IoT), with over 175 million connections worldwide, supporting a wide range of business-critical applications. Through this partnership, LTIMindtree will offer connected and smart IoT solutions, powered by its Insight NXT platform (iNXT) and Vodafone’s IoT Managed Connectivity, that will enable Industry X.0 and digital transformation across multiple vertical sectors.

LTIMindtree’s iNXT Business Unit brings Technical and Functional components, and together with Vodafone’s IoT Managed Connectivity solutions it will deliver to solve complex business challenges. By drawing on a best-in-class ecosystem of partners, LTIMindtree will empower clients to maximize their efforts across revenue acceleration through newer business models, cost efficiency and sustainability, leveraging Smart IoT and Industry X.0. LTIMindtree, enabled by Vodafone will provide solutions that deliver advance capabilities in AI, machine learning, predictive maintenance, digital twin, supply chain visibility, sustainability, energy management, worker safety, sensorization of assets, augmented reality, and virtual reality training.

Gemma Barsby, UK Head of IoT, Vodafone, said, “Our partnership with LTIMindtree means Vodafone can support the real-time delivery of IoT managed services to their clients and empower them in driving cost efficiencies and greater productivity. As a global IoT provider we look forward to collaborating with LTIMindtree to mutually grow our market share in the Industrial 4.0 and Digital Transformation domain.”

Through this partnership, LTIMindtree will design highly scalable, end-to-end solutions by leveraging the power of IoT, Metaverse, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning and deliver secure, connected ecosystems and outcomes over Vodafone’s “Managed IoT Connectivity” Network.

Monish Mishra, Chief Business Officer- iNXT, LTIMindtree, said, “In today’s highly distributed yet interdependent economy, continuous innovation and access to connected ecosystems to deliver immersive experiences, is vital for growth and differentiation. We are excited to collaborate with Vodafone and enhance our proposition on Industry X.0 and Industrial Digital transformation. We remain committed to working with customers across industries within UK & Europe and getting them to the future, faster.”