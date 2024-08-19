MeitY-KTech-Nasscom-CoE unveil 13th Lifesciences and Healthcare Innovation Forum (LHIF) edition

The 13th edition of Lifesciences and Healthcare Forum (LHIF), one of the flagship of initiatives of MeitY-KTech-nasscom-CoE was hosted at St John’s Hospital and Research Institute, Bengaluru on 13th August 2024, which had over 300 delegates from the industry, government, academia and startups. The theme for this edition was “AI for Care: Shaping the future of Healthcare and Lifesciences”.

There were several thought leadership sessions by senior leadership from Healthcare Providers, Pharma Companies, MedTech Enterprises, focussed on how AI is being leveraged to create an impact for various applications including Drug Discovery and Repurposing, Precision Therapeutics as well as Generative AI for enhancing Healthcare Operations. Some of the key industry leaders who joined the thought leadership sessions including Srini Mahalingam, Vice President of Customer Success – Healthcare, GAVS Technologies; Ramakrishna Rao, Senior Engineering Director, GE Healthcare and Mayank Anand, VP Global Clinical Operations Leader, GSK and Balasubramanian Sankaranarayanan, President & CEO – Thryve Digital.

The 6th edition of Healthcare Innovation Challenge, a program aimed at helping Healthcare Providers in adoption of curated startup led AI solutions, was launched as well along with the use cases from Max Healthcare, HCG, Sankara Nethralaya and Dr Mehta’s Multispeciality Hospitals. Some of the nominated use cases were AI led Prediction of risk of malignancy in thyroid nodules, AI led Prediction of chemotherapy drug toxicity, Generative AI based Patient Counselling solution and AI led Diabetic Retinopathy & Age-related macular degeneration (ArMD).

Am AI Transformation Playbook report titled, “Advancing Healthcare in India” was published in partnership with nasscom Insights. As per the report, “Only 44% companies have identified AI use cases, 43% have piloted, and 38% have AI use cases in production within the last 12 months.”

Promising Startups received awards for various categories such as Tricog for AI in Cardiology, Remidio for AI in Ophthalmology, Neos Health for AI in Radiology, Brainsight for AI led Surgical Planning, 4baseCare for Precision Therapeutics, Alveofit for Pulmonary Screening and Peptris for AI led Drug Discovery.