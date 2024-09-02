MeitY-Nasscom CoE, Startup India, and IIT Bombay launched a strategic initiative to bridge the industry-academia gap

MeitY Centre of Excellence (CoE)-IoT & AI, a Digital India initiative established with the support of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), the State Governments, and nasscom, organised Smart Manufacturing Research Conclave (SMRC) over the weekend in Mumbai. For this conclave, CoE formed strategic partnerships with esteemed institutions like Startup India, IIT Bombay & Panimalar Engineering College.

The conclave brought together more than 200 stakeholders i.e. Manufacturers, Deep-tech Startups, Researchers, and Tech Experts from across the country on a single platform while bridging the gap between cutting-edge research and its real-world implications in Smart Manufacturing.

The manufacturing sector is increasingly adopting smart solutions, with a strong shift towards automation and cyber-physical systems driven by advanced technologies. While some industry leaders are steadily advancing through digitalisation, many are still navigating the complexities of these concepts and technologies, trying to understand how to tailor them to their needs.

Addressing this challenge was a selected group of researchers from top institutes in the country. They presented their latest findings covering a broad spectrum of topics, including advanced analytics, AI, IoT, robotics, and additive manufacturing. We had the opportunity to explore some of the most groundbreaking research by those who are not just exploring the frontiers of technology in manufacturing—they are defining them. Moreover, esteemed professors from IIT Bombay presented their research and observations on the topic, “Research in Action: Harnessing the Power of Smart Manufacturing.” They enlightened the audience on how their cutting-edge research transforms everyday manufacturing practices into groundbreaking innovations. Their insights highlighted the powerful intersection of academic rigour and real-world applications.

Manufacturing leaders and Tech Experts shared their on-ground experiences on Collaborative AI and Sustainability in Manufacturing, showing us a broader picture on how these technologies will increase efficiency and flexibility in the processes of manufacturing plants. Distinguished speakers from Hitachi Digital Services and Jio presented on the topic, “Bridging Innovation: Leaders’ Insights on the Need for Research in Smart Manufacturing,” encouraging research in manufacturing. The conclave witnessed industry stalwarts and speakers from renowned organisations like Pidilite Industries, Aditya Birla Group, Mitsubishi Electric, Whirlpool, Hindustan Zinc, Siemens, Gold Star Jewellery, and many more.

While completing this Mighty ecosystem were our home-grown deep tech startups showcasing their innovative solutions that are pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in this rapidly evolving field. These startups are not just addressing key challenges in the industry—they’re driving progress with their fresh, new-age approaches. Deep-tech startups like E42 AI, SwitchOn, FluxGen, and Syskey OT presented their innovative solutions, and startups like Volar Alta, SiSco Engineering, Orangewood, and LeapSquare pitched their solutions to the investors and manufacturers at the Conclave.

Sanjeev Malhotra, CEO, MeitY nasscom CoE says, “The Smart Manufacturing Research Conclave represents a significant step forward in digitalising India’s manufacturing sector. Researchers from top institutes in the country presented their latest findings on crucial topics including Smart Supply Chain Management, Predictive Maintenance & Condition Monitoring, Computer-vision & Camera-based Quality Inspections, and more. We are committed to implementing these findings in various manufacturing plants and advancing India’s journey towards Industry 4.0.”

MeitY Centre of Excellence has been the driving force in building the collaborative ecosystem to help industries adopt cutting-edge technologies by co-creating with academia and deep-tech startups.