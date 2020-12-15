Mphasis recognized as the Leader in AWS Ecosystems Partners by ISG Provider

Read Article

Mphasis has been recognized as a Leader in ‘Migration and Container Solutions’ and “Rising Star” in dual categories of Data Analytics and Machine Learning and Consulting Service Providers, for US and Germany regions by Information Service Group (ISG), a leading global technology research and advisory firm (https://www.mphasis.com/home/isg-aws.html).

According to ISG’s AWS Ecosystems Partners 2020 Report, Mphasis was recognised for its Intelligent-Automated Migration approach with its specialized migrations suite – CMAS and its Stelligent brand, Intelligent Migration Factory. Mphasis was ranked high across all ISG’s container and migration services assessment criteria. The approach of providing integrated and enhanced technology solutions resulted in Mphasis being acknowledged for the AWS Competencies in DevOps, financial services and security and validations.

“We are honoured to be recognised by ISG and are proud that our efforts and services have been recognised across US and Germany, and this recognition will act as a stimulus for us to continue innovating and strengthening our product portfolio and technology solutions for our existing as well as the potential clients. Mphasis serves many marquee customers across the globe and our focus is to build an ecosystem to empower our clients to harness their potential and maximize their capabilities in a digitally advanced environment,” said Srikumar Ramanathan, Senior Vice President, Head Portfolio Group, Mphasis.

“With its innovative approaches and leading portfolios of services, technologies and expertise, Mphasis is positioned to deliver solid value to clients seeking solutions using the AWS platform – especially in Data Analytics and Machine Learning, and Migration and Container solutions,” said Bruce Guptill, Analyst, ISG.

In Germany, Mphasis was identified for its ability to offer extensive and comprehensive services as part of its AWS consulting. Having reached the premier status within the AWS partner program, Mphasis also received accolades for exceptional services in financial and public sectors. Whereas, in the US market, Mphasis reigned for its superior services and solutions, while offering enhanced ML algorithms via the AWS marketplace as compared to any other service providers.

Moreover, the recent innovations for clients including multiple ML-based cross-sell/up-sell recommender systems, an insurance fraud triage solution, and a deep-learning-based information and entity extraction solution for multipage unstructured documents; also contributed towards the success. The 2020 ISG Provider Lens “AWS Ecosystem Partners” study analyses the AWS partner landscape in the U.S. and Germany about everyday service needs, emerging challenges, market changes, and other important issues.

