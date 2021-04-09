NanoSniff Technologies develops microsensor based Explosive Trace Detector

Read Article

Hon’ble Union Education Minister, Shri Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ has launched NanoSniffer, a Microsensor based Explosive Trace Detector (ETD) developed by NanoSniff Technologies, an IIT Bombay incubated startup.

NanoSniffer has been marketed by Vehant Technologies, a company that was incubated at IIT Delhi as a startup in 2005. A 100% Made in India product in terms of research, development & manufacturing, the core technology of NanoSniffer is protected by patents in the U.S. & Europe.

Shri Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’, Union Education Minister said, “NanoSniffer, developed by NanoSniff Technologies, is a step towards Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s vision of a self-reliant India. NanoSniffer is a 100% Made in India product in terms of research, development & manufacturing. The core technology of NanoSniffer is protected by patents in the U.S. & Europe.” The Minister further said that this affordable device will reduce our dependency on imported explosive trace detector devices. It will also encourage other institutions, startups and medium-scale industries to research & develop products indigenously. It’s a perfect example of a lab to market product, he added.”

The Hon’ble Minister appreciated that this home-grown Explosive trace detector device (ETD) – NanoSniffer can detect explosives in less than 10 seconds and it also identifies and categorizes explosives into different classes. It detects all classes of military, conventional and homemade explosives.

NanoSniffer provides trace detection of nano-gram quantities of explosives & delivers results in seconds. It can accurately detect a wide range of military, commercial and homemade explosives threats. Further analysis of the algorithms also helps in categorization of explosives into the appropriate class. With local manufacturing, including its MEMS sensor, it will save a lot of import cost for the country. NanoSniffer has successfully passed Pune based DRDO’s High Energy Materials Research Laboratory’s (HEMRL) testing and has also been tested by the country’s elite counter-terror force National Security Guard (NSG).

Prof V. Ramgopal Rao, Director, IIT Delhi and Chairman, NanoSniff Technologies said, “NanoSniffer’s launch is a step towards achieving the government’s dream of Aatmanirbhar Bharat. With the development of this product, IIT Bombay and IIT Delhi along with their offshoot companies are making a sincere effort to boost the nation’s security with highly reliable and affordable indigenous products.”

Kapil Bardeja, CEO of Vehant Technologies and Director, Nanosniff technologies said, “Industry academia collaboration is the mantra for all us Indian companies to effectively develop, manufacture and market products in the deep-tech domain. We are excited and proud to partner with NanoSniff for taking this innovation to the India market. Vehant Technologies with its experienced sales & service team will maximize the reach of the product in the shortest possible time to the relevant high security locations.”

